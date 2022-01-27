SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (4/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（四）

A: I should think a lot of people choose quitting smoking or going teetotal as their New Year’s resolutions.

B: That’s right. Other top New Year’s resolutions include taking up a new hobby and spending less time on social media.

A: There are also people who resolve to do volunteering or charity work.

B: These are two really worthwhile resolutions.

A: 應該有不少人在新年時決定要戒菸或戒酒吧？

B: 沒錯，另外像是開始一項新的嗜好、減少花在社群媒體上的時間也都榜上有名。

A: 還有人立志要做義工或從事慈善活動。

B: 這種目標蠻有意義的！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.