A: I should think a lot of people choose quitting smoking or going teetotal as their New Year’s resolutions.
B: That’s right. Other top New Year’s resolutions include taking up a new hobby and spending less time on social media.
A: There are also people who resolve to do volunteering or charity work.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: These are two really worthwhile resolutions.
A: 應該有不少人在新年時決定要戒菸或戒酒吧？
B: 沒錯，另外像是開始一項新的嗜好、減少花在社群媒體上的時間也都榜上有名。
A: 還有人立志要做義工或從事慈善活動。
B: 這種目標蠻有意義的！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Going teetotal
This colloquial phrase means to abstain from (permanently give up) drinking alcohol. In Western countries, it has become popular to temporarily give up alcohol for one month after New Year, which is known as “dry January.”
Retired teacher Sunny Hsu majored in advertising design and he is a former director of general affairs of National Keelung Commercial and Industrial Vocational Senior High School. His mother is in her 80s and suffered a brain injury that prevents her from expressing her thoughts clearly, so in 2018 he decided to go back to his hometown Penghu County to look after her, returning to Keelung for one week of each month to visit his wife and daughter. Being a keen photographer, when Hsu is staying in Penghu he often hops on a bus and goes around taking photos of
I'm preparing for my graduation project (5/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（五） A: Congratulations! You successfully completed the presentation of your research paper today. B: Thanks. Now, all that's left is the product display tomorrow. A: What products is the graduating class going to display this year? B: Our class has chosen several extremely popular products: beer, masks and chocolate. Want to come? A: 恭喜你！今天的研究報告發表順利結束。 B: 謝啦，現在只剩下明天的商品展示。 A: 今年的畢業班要展示哪些商品？ B: 我們班挑選了啤酒、口罩、巧克力，都是蠻受歡迎的產品，你要來參觀嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (1/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（一） A: The Lunar New Year is almost upon us. B: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? A: New Year’s resolutions? So you make resolutions at the start of every year? B: Yep. I feel this makes life full of promise, and it also instills a sense of responsibility. A: 農曆新年就快要到了。 B: 你有什麼新年目標嗎？ A: 新年目標？原來你每年還會設定目標喔？ B: 對啊，這樣會感覺人生充滿了希望，也可以培養責任感！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
With more and more people keeping pets in Taiwan, a pet school has catered to the market by introducing Lunar New Year dishes for “furry friends,” such as eight-flavored sticky rice, “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup, “happy tiger buns” — to celebrate the Year of the Tiger — and edible “lucky bags,” which all look like food to die for. The owner of the school said that dishes designed for furry companions cannot include seasoning such as salt, sugar or soy sauce. Instead, it is better to retain the original taste of the food and avoid using ingredients not