SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (3/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（三）

A: Getting more exercise, losing weight and saving more money — these are all rather tricky to achieve.

B: Perhaps you could try setting a different goal?

A: What other popular ones are there to choose from?

Lunar New Year celebrations around Asia: Yokohama, Japan. 亞洲歡慶農曆新年︰日本橫濱。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: Other common resolutions include improving your diet, pursuing a career ambition and spending more time with your family.

A: 多運動、減重、多存點錢——這三個新年目標都不太容易耶。

B: 或許你可以試試其它目標。

A: 還有什麼熱門選項嗎？

B: 其它像是改善飲食習慣、加強自己的事業心、多花時間陪伴家人都很常見。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.