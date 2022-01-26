A: Getting more exercise, losing weight and saving more money — these are all rather tricky to achieve.
B: Perhaps you could try setting a different goal?
A: What other popular ones are there to choose from?
B: Other common resolutions include improving your diet, pursuing a career ambition and spending more time with your family.
A: 多運動、減重、多存點錢——這三個新年目標都不太容易耶。
B: 或許你可以試試其它目標。
A: 還有什麼熱門選項嗎？
B: 其它像是改善飲食習慣、加強自己的事業心、多花時間陪伴家人都很常見。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
tricky
In this context, “tricky” means difficult, tough or problematic. In another context, “tricky” can mean untrustworthy, deceitful or sly. For example: “Be careful, he’s a tricky individual.”
