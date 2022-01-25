SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (2/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（二）

A: What are the most common New Year’s resolutions that people make?

B: According to one piece of research, the top New Year’s resolution that people made last year was to get more exercise.

A: What were the second and third most popular resolutions?

Lunar New Year celebrations around Asia: Hanoi, Vietnam. 亞洲歡慶農曆新年︰越南河內。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: The second was to lose weight, and the third was to save more money.

A: 大家最常設定哪些新年目標呢？

B: 根據一份調查，在去年最常見的目標，第一名是希望多運動！

A: 那第二、三名呢？

B: 第二名是減重，第三名則是多存點錢。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）