A: What are the most common New Year’s resolutions that people make?
B: According to one piece of research, the top New Year’s resolution that people made last year was to get more exercise.
A: What were the second and third most popular resolutions?
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: The second was to lose weight, and the third was to save more money.
A: 大家最常設定哪些新年目標呢？
B: 根據一份調查，在去年最常見的目標，第一名是希望多運動！
A: 那第二、三名呢？
B: 第二名是減重，第三名則是多存點錢。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Common
Synonyms: popular, normal, usual, typical, widely-known, widely-used
