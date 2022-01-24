A feast fit for ‘furry friends:’ sticky rice and lucky bags 八寶飯加可食用福袋 毛孩年菜連人都想吃

With more and more people keeping pets in Taiwan, a pet school has catered to the market by introducing Lunar New Year dishes for “furry friends,” such as eight-flavored sticky rice, “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup, “happy tiger buns” — to celebrate the Year of the Tiger — and edible “lucky bags,” which all look like food to die for.

The owner of the school said that dishes designed for furry companions cannot include seasoning such as salt, sugar or soy sauce. Instead, it is better to retain the original taste of the food and avoid using ingredients not suitable for pets, like onions, raw eggs, nuts, grapes and chocolate.

A version of “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup for pets was also meticulously prepared by the school. The ingredients include old hen, pork tendons, fish skin, scallops, pork, white beech mushrooms, white clamshell mushrooms, bok choy, carrots, wood ear fungus, Chinese wolfberries and lotus seeds.

A pet school introduces eye-catching Lunar New Year dishes for furry friends and that look good enough for their owners to eat. 寵物安親班業者配合農曆春節，推出吸睛的毛小孩年菜，連人看了都想吃。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, one of the New Year dishes is “happy tiger buns.” The bun dough is first made with plain flour, virgin olive oil and yeast, then a natural food coloring is added to imitate a tiger’s fur coat, and finally the buns are stuffed with locally-reared chicken breast.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

台灣養貓狗的人愈來愈多，寵物安親班業者瞄準商機，配合農曆春節推出毛小孩年菜，連人看了都想吃。除了八寶飯、佛跳牆、還有因應虎年的「幸虎肉包」及可食用的福袋。

業者說，毛孩料理最重要的是不要用鹽、糖、醬油等調味料，維持天然原味，並避免洋蔥、生雞蛋、堅果、葡萄、巧克力等不適合毛小孩食用的食材。

這家寵物安親班為毛孩準備的「五福臨門佛跳牆」一點也不馬虎，採用老母雞、蹄筋、魚皮、干貝、豬肉、鴻禧菇、美白菇、白菜、紅蘿蔔、黑木耳、枸杞、蓮子。

今年生肖年是虎年，毛孩年菜中有一道「幸虎肉包」，外皮是以中筋麵粉、初榨橄欖油、酵母製作，以天然色素粉做出虎皮外形，內含國產雞胸肉。

(中央社)