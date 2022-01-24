With more and more people keeping pets in Taiwan, a pet school has catered to the market by introducing Lunar New Year dishes for “furry friends,” such as eight-flavored sticky rice, “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup, “happy tiger buns” — to celebrate the Year of the Tiger — and edible “lucky bags,” which all look like food to die for.
The owner of the school said that dishes designed for furry companions cannot include seasoning such as salt, sugar or soy sauce. Instead, it is better to retain the original taste of the food and avoid using ingredients not suitable for pets, like onions, raw eggs, nuts, grapes and chocolate.
A version of “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup for pets was also meticulously prepared by the school. The ingredients include old hen, pork tendons, fish skin, scallops, pork, white beech mushrooms, white clamshell mushrooms, bok choy, carrots, wood ear fungus, Chinese wolfberries and lotus seeds.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, one of the New Year dishes is “happy tiger buns.” The bun dough is first made with plain flour, virgin olive oil and yeast, then a natural food coloring is added to imitate a tiger’s fur coat, and finally the buns are stuffed with locally-reared chicken breast.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
台灣養貓狗的人愈來愈多，寵物安親班業者瞄準商機，配合農曆春節推出毛小孩年菜，連人看了都想吃。除了八寶飯、佛跳牆、還有因應虎年的「幸虎肉包」及可食用的福袋。
業者說，毛孩料理最重要的是不要用鹽、糖、醬油等調味料，維持天然原味，並避免洋蔥、生雞蛋、堅果、葡萄、巧克力等不適合毛小孩食用的食材。
這家寵物安親班為毛孩準備的「五福臨門佛跳牆」一點也不馬虎，採用老母雞、蹄筋、魚皮、干貝、豬肉、鴻禧菇、美白菇、白菜、紅蘿蔔、黑木耳、枸杞、蓮子。
今年生肖年是虎年，毛孩年菜中有一道「幸虎肉包」，外皮是以中筋麵粉、初榨橄欖油、酵母製作，以天然色素粉做出虎皮外形，內含國產雞胸肉。
(中央社)
I’m preparing for my graduation project (5/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（五） A: Congratulations! You successfully completed the presentation of your research paper today. B: Thanks. Now, all that’s left is the product display tomorrow. A: What products is the graduating class going to display this year? B: Our class has chosen several extremely popular products: beer, masks and chocolate. Want to come? A: 恭喜你！今天的研究報告發表順利結束。 B: 謝啦，現在只剩下明天的商品展示。 A: 今年的畢業班要展示哪些商品？ B: 我們班挑選了啤酒、口罩、巧克力，都是蠻受歡迎的產品，你要來參觀嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Retired teacher Sunny Hsu majored in advertising design and he is a former director of general affairs of National Keelung Commercial and Industrial Vocational Senior High School. His mother is in her 80s and suffered a brain injury that prevents her from expressing her thoughts clearly, so in 2018 he decided to go back to his hometown Penghu County to look after her, returning to Keelung for one week of each month to visit his wife and daughter. Being a keen photographer, when Hsu is staying in Penghu he often hops on a bus and goes around taking photos of
I’m preparing for my graduation project (3/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（三） A: Once you’ve written up the results, the paper is finished, right? B: Not yet: the final component is a discussion and the conclusion. A: It sounds really complex. B: This final section is the most important part of the research paper! A: 寫完研究結果，報告應該就完成了吧？ B: 還沒完，最後還有結果討論和研究結論。 A: 聽起來好複雜。 B: 這部分可是研究報告的重點呢！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I’m preparing for my graduation project (2/5) 我正在準備畢業專題 （二） A: You have to write a research paper for your graduation project? Is it difficult? B: Yep. It’s basically the same as writing a graduation thesis. A: I’ve never written a thesis before. How do you write one? B: First, you have to write an introduction, then a literature review, followed by the methodology and the results. A: 你的畢業專題還要寫研究報告？很難嗎？ B: 對啊，這就像是在寫畢業論文一樣。 A: 我從來沒寫過論文耶，那要怎麼寫呢？ B: 首先要寫研究介紹和文獻回顧，再來就是方法和結果。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.