SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m preparing for my graduation project (5/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（五）

A: Congratulations! You successfully completed the presentation of your research paper today.

B: Thanks. Now, all that’s left is the product display tomorrow.

A: What products is the graduating class going to display this year?

The graduation project presentation of National Taipei University of Business’ international business department. 台北商業大學國際商務系的畢業專題發表會。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩

B: Our class has chosen several extremely popular products: beer, masks and chocolate. Want to come?

A: 恭喜你！今天的研究報告發表順利結束。

B: 謝啦，現在只剩下明天的商品展示。

A: 今年的畢業班要展示哪些商品？

B: 我們班挑選了啤酒、口罩、巧克力，都是蠻受歡迎的產品，你要來參觀嗎？

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.