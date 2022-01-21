A: Congratulations! You successfully completed the presentation of your research paper today.
B: Thanks. Now, all that’s left is the product display tomorrow.
A: What products is the graduating class going to display this year?
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩
B: Our class has chosen several extremely popular products: beer, masks and chocolate. Want to come?
A: 恭喜你！今天的研究報告發表順利結束。
B: 謝啦，現在只剩下明天的商品展示。
A: 今年的畢業班要展示哪些商品？
B: 我們班挑選了啤酒、口罩、巧克力，都是蠻受歡迎的產品，你要來參觀嗎？
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Congratulations!
Synonyms: bravo, well done, good job, good for you
Sometimes in winter you may get a scratchy feeling in your throat just after waking up in the morning, which feels quite unpleasant. Founding chairman Lou Chung-liang of the Taiwan Traditional Chinese Medicine Preventive Health Association shared a post on his Facebook page in which he says that a sore throat is a common symptom in cold weather and it may be caused by any of the following three conditions: First: chronic pharyngitis You are probably in this category if it gets better after brushing your teeth, rinsing your mouth and drinking a sip of water. It can be caused by cold
I’m preparing for my graduation project (1/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（一） A: The semester is almost over. What have you been up to recently? B: I’m in the middle of preparing for my graduation project. A: Graduation project? What’s it on? B: We have to present a research paper and do a product display. A: 這學期就快要結束了，你最近都在忙些什麼？ B: 我正在準備畢業專題。 A: 畢業專題？內容包括什麼？ B: 我們要發表研究報告，還要進行商品展示唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
In the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Benjamin’s life that ages in reverse made a profound impression on audiences. US teenager Adalia Rose had a similar life to the movie’s protagonist. She was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was three months old, making her look like an elderly person. However, Rose’s passion towards life was second to none. She often shared videos of her daily life, makeup tutorials, and dancing on social media. Because of her radiating positivity, she amassed a huge following online, racking up 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube, 12.55 million Facebook fans, and 370,000