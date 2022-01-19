SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m preparing for my graduation project (3/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（三）

A: Once you’ve written up the results, the paper is finished, right?

B: Not yet: the final component is a discussion and the conclusion.

A: It sounds really complex.

The graduation project presentation of National Taipei University of Business’s international business department. 台北商業大學國際商務系的畢業專題發表會。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩

B: This final section is the most important part of the research paper!

A: 寫完研究結果，報告應該就完成了吧？

B: 還沒完，最後還有結果討論和研究結論。

A: 聽起來好複雜。

B: 這部分可是研究報告的重點呢！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.