A: Once you’ve written up the results, the paper is finished, right?
B: Not yet: the final component is a discussion and the conclusion.
A: It sounds really complex.
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩
B: This final section is the most important part of the research paper!
A: 寫完研究結果，報告應該就完成了吧？
B: 還沒完，最後還有結果討論和研究結論。
A: 聽起來好複雜。
B: 這部分可是研究報告的重點呢！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
complex
Synonyms: complicated, convoluted, tortuous
