SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m preparing for my graduation project (2/5) 我正在準備畢業專題 （二）

A: You have to write a research paper for your graduation project? Is it difficult?

B: Yep. It’s basically the same as writing a graduation thesis.

A: I’ve never written a thesis before. How do you write one?

The graduation project presentation of National Taipei University of Business’s international business department. 台北商業大學國際商務系的畢業專題發表會。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩

B: First, you have to write an introduction, then a literature review, followed by the methodology and the results.

A: 你的畢業專題還要寫研究報告？很難嗎？

B: 對啊，這就像是在寫畢業論文一樣。

A: 我從來沒寫過論文耶，那要怎麼寫呢？

B: 首先要寫研究介紹和文獻回顧，再來就是方法和結果。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.