A: You have to write a research paper for your graduation project? Is it difficult?
B: Yep. It’s basically the same as writing a graduation thesis.
A: I’ve never written a thesis before. How do you write one?
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩
B: First, you have to write an introduction, then a literature review, followed by the methodology and the results.
A: 你的畢業專題還要寫研究報告？很難嗎？
B: 對啊，這就像是在寫畢業論文一樣。
A: 我從來沒寫過論文耶，那要怎麼寫呢？
B: 首先要寫研究介紹和文獻回顧，再來就是方法和結果。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
How do you write one?
In this sentence, the word “one” is used as a substitute for the noun “thesis.”
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (5/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？（五） A: Wang’s marriage dispute has finally come to an end. B: You’re still gossiping about it. Why are you so interested in his marital affairs? A: It’s just a healthy dose of curiosity. B: There’s an old saying: “Even a great judge finds it hard to settle a family quarrel.” So outsiders should keep their noses out of private family matters. A: 老王的婚姻糾紛終於要落幕啦。 B: 你還真八卦，那麼關注他離婚的消息。 A: 我很好奇嘛，這不就是人們的天性嗎？ B: 俗話說：「清官難斷家務事。」這是人家夫妻之間的家務事，外人還是少插手吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: When a couple gets divorced, in addition to custody rights, distribution of assets is another sticking point. B: I seem to remember that Wang and his wife registered their marriage in the US. A: Yep, I think that’s correct. So what? B: In many US states, the law provides for the equal distribution of assets, which means that all assets accumulated during the marriage are considered to be the common property of the couple. I reckon Wang may be in for some huge losses. A: 夫妻要離婚時，除了子女監護權以外，財產分配也是個難題。 B: 我記得老王當年是在美國登記結婚的。 A: 好像是，怎麼了？ B: 在美國許多州實行夫妻共同財產制，婚姻狀態下取得的財產，都算是兩人的共同財產，我看老王這次要虧大了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (4/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ (四） A: I heard that Wang and his wife signed a prenuptial agreement. B: Ah, I know about this: a prenup is an agreement about how to distribute assets in the event of a divorce, right? A: It doesn’t just cover assets, but also the location of residence during marriage, many different kinds of living expenses and even the surnames of their children can all be agreed through a prenup in advance. B: Wow, that’s brilliant! If I had known about this, I would have signed one before I got hitched. A: 聽說老王他們有簽「婚前協議書」。 B: 我知道，那是一種關於財產分配的契約，對不對？ A: 不只財產分配，其它像是婚後居住地、各種生活花費、甚至子女的姓氏都可事先協議。 B:
