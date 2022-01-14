A: Wang’s marriage dispute has finally come to an end.
B: You’re still gossiping about it. Why are you so interested in his marital affairs?
A: It’s just a healthy dose of curiosity.
Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報王文麟
B: There’s an old saying: “Even a great judge finds it hard to settle a family quarrel.” So outsiders should keep their noses out of private family matters.
A: 老王的婚姻糾紛終於要落幕啦。
B: 你還真八卦，那麼關注他離婚的消息。
A: 我很好奇嘛，這不就是人們的天性嗎？
B: 俗話說：「清官難斷家務事。」這是人家夫妻之間的家務事，外人還是少插手吧。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A healthy dose of curiosity
The speaker uses this set phrase to persuade their interlocutor that interest in Wang’s marital affairs does not constitute gossip, but is just natural curiosity.
A Kaohsiung woman in her 70s, surnamed Huang, had an encounter with fraudsters who pretended to be her daughter in order to swindle her out of NT$100,000, but failed in the attempt. Not to be discouraged, the fraudsters still tried to launder money through Huang’s account, which would turn her into an accomplice, but luckily the police and the bank blocked the scam both times and prevented the fraud gang from tricking Huang again. According to the police investigation, 73-year-old Mrs Huang is a housewife who lives alone. She lost contact with her daughter more than five years after the daughter
The Taipei Representative Office in France recently posted a short article on its Facebook page “Taiwan en France,” to explain that the French expression “Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!” (he is as lucky as a cuckold), far from being a sarcastic remark, is rather an expression to congratulate someone as a lucky devil. The office explained that the word “cocu” in the sentence refers to “being a cuckold.” The word ‘s original meaning is cuckoo, a bird famous for its promiscuity. Cuckoos not only don’t have fixed partners, they also won’t make their own nests or raise their young. So
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (1/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？(一) A: Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? B: Do you mean Mr Wang who lives next door? It was really unexpected. A: His wife publicly exposed her husband as a serial philanderer. B: And he always maintained such a clean image. He really doesn’t seem to be the type. A: 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ B: 你是說隔壁的老王嗎？真意外。 A: 他老婆還爆料，老王結婚後經常劈腿。 B: 他的形象一直很不錯，真是看不出來。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A law banning plastic packaging for large numbers of fruits and vegetables has come into force in France as of New Year’s Day, to end what the government has called the “aberration” of overwrapped carrots, apples and bananas, as environmental campaigners and exasperated shoppers urged other countries to do the same. Emmanuel Macron has called the ban on plastic packaging of fresh produce “a real revolution” and said France was taking the lead globally with its law to gradually phase out all single-use plastics by 2040. Spain will introduce a ban on plastic packaging of fruit and vegetables from 2023. For years,