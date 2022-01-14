SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (5/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？（五）

A: Wang’s marriage dispute has finally come to an end.

B: You’re still gossiping about it. Why are you so interested in his marital affairs?

A: It’s just a healthy dose of curiosity.

A celebrity couple who divorced last year: Wang Leehom and Lee Jinglei. 去年離婚的名人夫妻︰王力宏和李靚蕾。 Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報王文麟

B: There’s an old saying: “Even a great judge finds it hard to settle a family quarrel.” So outsiders should keep their noses out of private family matters.

A: 老王的婚姻糾紛終於要落幕啦。

B: 你還真八卦，那麼關注他離婚的消息。

A: 我很好奇嘛，這不就是人們的天性嗎？

B: 俗話說：「清官難斷家務事。」這是人家夫妻之間的家務事，外人還是少插手吧。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.