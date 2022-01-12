A: When a couple gets divorced, in addition to custody rights, distribution of assets is another sticking point.
B: I seem to remember that Wang and his wife registered their marriage in the US.
A: Yep, I think that’s correct. So what?
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
B: In many US states, the law provides for the equal distribution of assets, which means that all assets accumulated during the marriage are considered to be the common property of the couple. I reckon Wang may be in for some huge losses.
A: 夫妻要離婚時，除了子女監護權以外，財產分配也是個難題。
B: 我記得老王當年是在美國登記結婚的。
A: 好像是，怎麼了？
B: 在美國許多州實行夫妻共同財產制，婚姻狀態下取得的財產，都算是兩人的共同財產，我看老王這次要虧大了。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
sticking point
A sticking point is an impediment or obstacle that needs to be addressed in order to achieve a particular goal or objective.
A Kaohsiung woman in her 70s, surnamed Huang, had an encounter with fraudsters who pretended to be her daughter in order to swindle her out of NT$100,000, but failed in the attempt. Not to be discouraged, the fraudsters still tried to launder money through Huang’s account, which would turn her into an accomplice, but luckily the police and the bank blocked the scam both times and prevented the fraud gang from tricking Huang again. According to the police investigation, 73-year-old Mrs Huang is a housewife who lives alone. She lost contact with her daughter more than five years after the daughter
A: Wow, I like your new shirt. B: This? It’s old. It’s a hand-me-down from my older brother. A: I didn’t think it was your usual style. Still, it suits you really well. B: Thanks. I’ll see if he has any other clothes he doesn’t wear anymore. A: 哇！我喜歡你的新襯衫。 B: 你說這件嗎？這是我哥給我的舊衣服耶！ A: 這跟你平常穿的風格不同，不過還是很適合你。 B: 謝啦！我去看看他還有沒有什麼其他不要穿的衣服。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Taipei Representative Office in France recently posted a short article on its Facebook page “Taiwan en France,” to explain that the French expression “Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!” (he is as lucky as a cuckold), far from being a sarcastic remark, is rather an expression to congratulate someone as a lucky devil. The office explained that the word “cocu” in the sentence refers to “being a cuckold.” The word ‘s original meaning is cuckoo, a bird famous for its promiscuity. Cuckoos not only don’t have fixed partners, they also won’t make their own nests or raise their young. So
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (1/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？(一) A: Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? B: Do you mean Mr Wang who lives next door? It was really unexpected. A: His wife publicly exposed her husband as a serial philanderer. B: And he always maintained such a clean image. He really doesn’t seem to be the type. A: 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ B: 你是說隔壁的老王嗎？真意外。 A: 他老婆還爆料，老王結婚後經常劈腿。 B: 他的形象一直很不錯，真是看不出來。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.