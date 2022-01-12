SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (3/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？（三）

A: When a couple gets divorced, in addition to custody rights, distribution of assets is another sticking point.

B: I seem to remember that Wang and his wife registered their marriage in the US.

A: Yep, I think that’s correct. So what?

A celebrity couple who divorced last year: Bill and Melinda Gates. 去年離婚的名人夫妻︰比爾蓋茲和瑪琳達蓋茲。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

B: In many US states, the law provides for the equal distribution of assets, which means that all assets accumulated during the marriage are considered to be the common property of the couple. I reckon Wang may be in for some huge losses.

A: 夫妻要離婚時，除了子女監護權以外，財產分配也是個難題。

B: 我記得老王當年是在美國登記結婚的。

A: 好像是，怎麼了？

B: 在美國許多州實行夫妻共同財產制，婚姻狀態下取得的財產，都算是兩人的共同財產，我看老王這次要虧大了。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.