SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is there anyone else with their hands free? (4/5) 有沒有其他人有空的？(四）

A: The fund-raising department was wondering whether you could proofread this content for them.

B: I’m sorry, I have something on hand at the moment. Is there anyone else with their hands free?

A: I’ve asked around, and everyone else has their hands full at the moment.

A pen sitting on a document that is being proofread. 一支筆放在待校對的文件上。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Well, then, send it to me, and I’ll see if I have time to do it after I get this task off my hands.

A: 募款部門想問你是不是可以幫他們校對這些內容。

B: 抱歉，我現在正在忙。有沒有其他人有空的？

A: 我已經到處問過了，大家手邊都有正在忙的事。

B: 好吧，那你寄給我，看看我忙完以後有沒有時間來處理。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.