A: The fund-raising department was wondering whether you could proofread this content for them.
B: I’m sorry, I have something on hand at the moment. Is there anyone else with their hands free?
A: I’ve asked around, and everyone else has their hands full at the moment.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Well, then, send it to me, and I’ll see if I have time to do it after I get this task off my hands.
A: 募款部門想問你是不是可以幫他們校對這些內容。
B: 抱歉，我現在正在忙。有沒有其他人有空的？
A: 我已經到處問過了，大家手邊都有正在忙的事。
B: 好吧，那你寄給我，看看我忙完以後有沒有時間來處理。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）
