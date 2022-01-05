A: Is that my sandwich you are eating?
B: Whoops. You’ve caught me red-handed. I’m really sorry, I didn’t have time to buy dinner, and I’m starving.
A: Don’t worry about it. But you owe me lunch tomorrow. I was saving that sandwich for then.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’ll do you better than that. How about I buy you a steak at the weekend, to say sorry?
A: 你吃的是我的三明治嗎？
B: 哎呀！被你抓到了！真的很抱歉，我沒時間去買晚餐，而且我好餓喔。
A: 沒關係啦，可是你要負責明天的午餐喔。那個三明治我本來是要等到明天午餐才吃的。
B: 我會加倍奉還。週末我請你吃牛排跟你賠罪，你覺得怎麼樣？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Catch somebody red-handed
This means that somebody has been discovered doing something wrong or illegal, either during or just after the act.
