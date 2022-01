SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is there anyone else with their hands free? (3/5) 有沒有其他人有空的?(三)

A: Is that my sandwich you are eating?

B: Whoops. You’ve caught me red-handed. I’m really sorry, I didn’t have time to buy dinner, and I’m starving.

A: Don’t worry about it. But you owe me lunch tomorrow. I was saving that sandwich for then.

Colored hand prints. 彩色的手掌印。 Photo: Pixabay 照片:Pixabay

B: I’ll do you better than that. How about I buy you a steak at the weekend, to say sorry?

A: 你吃的是我的三明治嗎?

B: 哎呀!被你抓到了!真的很抱歉,我沒時間去買晚餐,而且我好餓喔。

A: 沒關係啦,可是你要負責明天的午餐喔。那個三明治我本來是要等到明天午餐才吃的。

B: 我會加倍奉還。週末我請你吃牛排跟你賠罪,你覺得怎麼樣?

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.