SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: What’s wrong? You don’t look very happy today.

B: I’m just tired. I haven’t been sleeping very well.

A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong.

A wallet with credit cards inside. 錢包裡的信用卡。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: You’re right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay it off.

A: 你怎麼了？今天看起來不太高興的樣子。

B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。

A: 少來，我最了解你了，我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。

B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單，金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.