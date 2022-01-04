A: What’s wrong? You don’t look very happy today.
B: I’m just tired. I haven’t been sleeping very well.
A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong.
B: You’re right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay it off.
A: 你怎麼了？今天看起來不太高興的樣子。
B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。
A: 少來，我最了解你了，我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。
B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單，金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯）
I know [something or someone] like the back of my hand
To be extremely familiar with or knowledgable about something/someone.
The Year of the Ox saw several high-profile celebrity divorces, including the sudden split of Taiwanese table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh and Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara, followed by that of Taiwanese entertainer Big S and Chinese tycoon Wang Xiaofei, and then the ugly breakup between Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom and his wife Lee Jinglei. Just two days after Wang announced their divorce, Lee shocked the Chinese world by releasing a post on Dec. 17 accusing him of repeatedly cheating on her during their eight-year marriage. After the Wang family fired back, however, Lee then made public more
A: I found a book in the bookstore on past questions in social studies, with exam questions and answers from the last five years. B: Does it have answers to essay questions, too? A: Essay questions are not like answers to true/false, fill-in-the-blanks or multiple choice questions that have set answers, but it does provide sample essay answers, so we can study how to answer them. B: Perfect. We can use them as a mock exam. A: 我在書局買到一本社會科考古題，裡面有最近五年考過的題目和解答耶。 B: 連申論題的答案都有嗎？ A: 申論題不像是非、填空、選擇題一樣有標準答案，不過它提供了參考答案，讓我們可以學習答題的方式。 B: 太好了，我們可以把它當做模擬考來練習。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)
As we bid farewell to 2021, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) pointed out that even though 2021 was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, it has brought with it some strange and fantastic news. The AFP has chosen a few highlights for us to recap. Here are two whacky stories in 2021 that AFP came up with: ‧ “Salmon chaos” Japanese sushi chain Sushiro offered free sushi for people whose name contained the Chinese characters for salmon, causing a wave of name changing to break out across Taiwan. ‧ “Four weddings” A bank employee and his wife
In November last year, prosecutors and police in Tainan uncovered a wildlife trafficking ring led by a man named Chen. Investigations revealed that two bird shops on Heping West Road in Taipei’s Wanhua District were sources for Chen’s illicit goods. After searching the premises, the investigators found evidence that led them to suspect that the owners of the two bird stores were illegally breeding white-tufted marmosets and other protected animals. On Tuesday last week the two bird shops owners, whose surnames are Kuo and Chien, were charged with offenses against the Wildlife Conservation Act, while prosecution of a salesman by