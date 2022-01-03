SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is there anyone else with their hands free? (1/5) 有沒有其他人有空的？(一）

A: I don’t suppose you could give me a hand with this?

B: It depends on what it is. How can I help?

A: I wonder if you could help me put this box on the top shelf. It’s very heavy.

Shelves full of boxes. 架上擺滿了箱子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Stand aside. I’ll do it for you.

A: 你大概不會想要幫我這個忙吧。

B: 要看是什麼事。你要我幫什麼忙啊？

A: 你可以幫我把這個箱子放到架子頂上嗎？它很重喔。

B: 你站到旁邊去，讓我來。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.