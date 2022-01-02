Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報廖振輝
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
The Year of the Ox saw several high-profile celebrity divorces, including the sudden split of Taiwanese table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh and Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara, followed by that of Taiwanese entertainer Big S and Chinese tycoon Wang Xiaofei, and then the ugly breakup between Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom and his wife Lee Jinglei. Just two days after Wang announced their divorce, Lee shocked the Chinese world by releasing a post on Dec. 17 accusing him of repeatedly cheating on her during their eight-year marriage. After the Wang family fired back, however, Lee then made public more
As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series of surges driven by the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. First among them would be populations with a significant amount of exposure to the coronavirus, through a combination of infections and vaccination. In those places, COVID was expected to ease into an endemic disease, hopefully with less-severe periodic or seasonal outbreaks. Vaccines, available for much
Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (1/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？ (一) A: So, how many times have you reviewed the materials for the final exam? B: How many times? I haven’t even finished going through them once! I don’t know how people like you do this and find it easy to look through the materials many times over. I’ve never been able to get to the end. A: Why are you getting so angry? You don’t do too badly in exams. B: I guess I’m just lucky. A: 你期末考唸幾遍了？ B: 唸幾遍？我一遍都沒有唸完耶！我不知道你們這些人怎麼搞的，動不動就可以唸好幾遍。我考試從來沒有唸完過！ A: 幹嘛那麼生氣啊？可是你還是考得不差啊！ B: 我可能算是運氣好吧。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended
A: I found a book in the bookstore on past questions in social studies, with exam questions and answers from the last five years. B: Does it have answers to essay questions, too? A: Essay questions are not like answers to true/false, fill-in-the-blanks or multiple choice questions that have set answers, but it does provide sample essay answers, so we can study how to answer them. B: Perfect. We can use them as a mock exam. A: 我在書局買到一本社會科考古題，裡面有最近五年考過的題目和解答耶。 B: 連申論題的答案都有嗎？ A: 申論題不像是非、填空、選擇題一樣有標準答案，不過它提供了參考答案，讓我們可以學習答題的方式。 B: 太好了，我們可以把它當做模擬考來練習。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.