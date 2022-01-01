In November last year, prosecutors and police in Tainan uncovered a wildlife trafficking ring led by a man named Chen. Investigations revealed that two bird shops on Heping West Road in Taipei’s Wanhua District were sources for Chen’s illicit goods. After searching the premises, the investigators found evidence that led them to suspect that the owners of the two bird stores were illegally breeding white-tufted marmosets and other protected animals. On Tuesday last week the two bird shops owners, whose surnames are Kuo and Chien, were charged with offenses against the Wildlife Conservation Act, while prosecution of a salesman by the name of Cheng was deferred.
White-tufted marmosets are a species of New World monkey whose scientific name is the common marmoset (Callithrix jacchus). They belong to the Callithrix or marmoset genus of the Cebidae family. They were originally only found on the north-east coast of Brazil, but have since begun to spread out due to human activity. Adult common marmosets are very small — only 16 to 21cm tall, with tails of about 24 to 31cm in length. They have widely spaced nostrils, a bold white mark on their foreheads and long white hairs around their ears.
Kuo confessed that he had acquired his first pair of white-tufted marmosets from a friend about 20 years ago, after which he started to raise and breed them. Before being found out, he had sold a pair of white-tufted marmosets for NT$200,000, but they died because the buyer did not know how to care for them. The buyer had reportedly previously been prosecuted by the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office for offenses against the Wildlife Conservation Act.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
The wildlife animals seized by prosecutors included eight white-tufted marmosets, but unfortunately one of them ran away. There were also various protected bird species including one or more yellow-naped Amazon parrots, double yellow-headed Amazon parrots and plumbeous water redstarts, which are currently being cared for by the Taipei City Animal Protection Office.
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
台南市檢警去年十一月破獲以陳姓男子為首的野生動物盜賣集團，經清查發現，位於台北市萬華區和平西路上的兩家鳥園，也是陳男的貨源之一，發動搜索後查出兩家鳥園負責人，涉嫌非法繁殖並以每對二十萬元販售白耳狨猴等保育類動物，上週二分別依違反《野生動物保育法》，將兩家鳥園的郭姓、簡姓負責人起訴；賣白耳狨猴的鄭姓男業務則獲緩起訴。
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
白耳狨猴歸類為新世界猴，學名為普通狨，又名白耳狨，為捲尾猴科下狨屬，原本只分布於巴西的東北海岸，後因人類活動開始擴散；成年的普通狨體長嬌小，僅約十六至二十一公分，尾巴平均長約二十四至三十一公分，有較寬的鼻孔間距，前額有明顯的白色印記，雙耳周圍有白色的長毛。
郭姓鳥園負責人供稱，他的第一隻白耳狨猴，是大約二十年前從友人處取得，之後他開始飼養及繁殖，被查獲前曾以二十萬元價格售出一對，不過買家不懂得照顧，該對白耳狨猴已死亡。據了解，該買家先前已被台南地檢署依違反《野生動物保育法》起訴。
檢方查獲的野生動物包括八隻白耳狨猴，不過其中一隻已不慎跑掉，此外，還有黃頸亞馬遜鸚鵡、雙黃頭亞馬遜鸚鵡、鉛色水鶇等保育類鳥類，目前均由台北市動物保護處收容中。
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
（自由時報錢利忠）
