SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (5/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？（五）

A: Ah! The test is over. Finally! At the beginning I was so nervous, my mind went blank.

B: That’s better than the answer paper being blank! Just before the exam was over, I discovered that there were other questions on the back of the paper!

A: Damn! Did you have time to write them?

Students react to General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) results at a school in London, UK on Aug. 12. 學生熱烈討論中等教育普通證書考試成績。八月十二日攝於英國倫敦。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

B: I was terrified, but then I used all of my mystical powers and I wrote like the wind, and just tried to get something down. Whether or not I answered the questions, I dare not say.

A: Oh, I’m sure you aced it. Anyway, it’s over now. Let’s go and get something to eat to celebrate!

A: 啊！終於考完了！我剛開始的時候緊張到腦筋一片空白！

B: 總比考卷一片空白好吧！考試快結束的時候，我才發現考卷背面還有試題！

A: 天哪！那你來得及寫完嗎？

B: 我嚇壞了，就用盡洪荒之力振筆疾書，盡量把答案欄填滿。至於答得對不對，我不敢說。

A: 你已經很棒了，不管怎樣我們都考完試了。我們先去吃頓飯慶祝一下吧！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.