A: Ah! The test is over. Finally! At the beginning I was so nervous, my mind went blank.
B: That’s better than the answer paper being blank! Just before the exam was over, I discovered that there were other questions on the back of the paper!
A: Damn! Did you have time to write them?
B: I was terrified, but then I used all of my mystical powers and I wrote like the wind, and just tried to get something down. Whether or not I answered the questions, I dare not say.
A: Oh, I’m sure you aced it. Anyway, it’s over now. Let’s go and get something to eat to celebrate!
A: 啊！終於考完了！我剛開始的時候緊張到腦筋一片空白！
B: 總比考卷一片空白好吧！考試快結束的時候，我才發現考卷背面還有試題！
A: 天哪！那你來得及寫完嗎？
B: 我嚇壞了，就用盡洪荒之力振筆疾書，盡量把答案欄填滿。至於答得對不對，我不敢說。
A: 你已經很棒了，不管怎樣我們都考完試了。我們先去吃頓飯慶祝一下吧！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Do something “like the wind”
To do something extremely quickly, as if unencumbered by any obstacles.
