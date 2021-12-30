SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (4/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？(四)

A: Could you please be quiet? I’m trying to study. I need to make up for my mortifying result last time.

B: Mortifying? Didn’t you make second place last time? What was so humiliating about that? It’s fine to let other people come first sometimes.

A: Not for me. I come first every time.

B: I think you are too competitive. Have you ever thought that by winning you are building your own happiness on the pain of others?

A: Somebody has to come first. Why can’t that person be me?

A: 你不要吵我，我要專心唸書。我這次一定要雪恥。

B: 雪什麼恥啊？你上次考第二名很丟臉嗎？偶爾讓別人當第一名也不錯啊！

A: 我不管，我每次都是考第一名的！

B: 我只是覺得你得失心太重了。你有沒有想過贏過一個人就是把你的快樂建築在別人的痛苦上？

A: 總要有人第一名吧？為什麼那個人不能是我？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.