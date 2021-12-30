A: Could you please be quiet? I’m trying to study. I need to make up for my mortifying result last time.
B: Mortifying? Didn’t you make second place last time? What was so humiliating about that? It’s fine to let other people come first sometimes.
A: Not for me. I come first every time.
B: I think you are too competitive. Have you ever thought that by winning you are building your own happiness on the pain of others?
A: Somebody has to come first. Why can’t that person be me?
A: 你不要吵我，我要專心唸書。我這次一定要雪恥。
B: 雪什麼恥啊？你上次考第二名很丟臉嗎？偶爾讓別人當第一名也不錯啊！
A: 我不管，我每次都是考第一名的！
B: 我只是覺得你得失心太重了。你有沒有想過贏過一個人就是把你的快樂建築在別人的痛苦上？
A: 總要有人第一名吧？為什麼那個人不能是我？
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Mortifying
Embarrassing to the extent that one feels they are going to die of humiliation, or even would prefer to die than be so embarrassed. Originally from the Latin mors, meaning “death.”
