SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (3/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？ （三）

A: I found a book in the bookstore on past questions in social studies, with exam questions and answers from the last five years.

B: Does it have answers to essay questions, too?

A: Essay questions are not like answers to true/false, fill-in-the-blanks or multiple choice questions that have set answers, but it does provide sample essay answers, so we can study how to answer them.

Students discuss their homework in a classroom. 學生在教室中討論功課。 Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張聰秋

B: Perfect. We can use them as a mock exam.

A: 我在書局買到一本社會科考古題，裡面有最近五年考過的題目和解答耶。

B: 連申論題的答案都有嗎？

A: 申論題不像是非、填空、選擇題一樣有標準答案，不過它提供了參考答案，讓我們可以學習答題的方式。

B: 太好了，我們可以把它當做模擬考來練習。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.