A: I found a book in the bookstore on past questions in social studies, with exam questions and answers from the last five years.
B: Does it have answers to essay questions, too?
A: Essay questions are not like answers to true/false, fill-in-the-blanks or multiple choice questions that have set answers, but it does provide sample essay answers, so we can study how to answer them.
Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張聰秋
B: Perfect. We can use them as a mock exam.
A: 我在書局買到一本社會科考古題，裡面有最近五年考過的題目和解答耶。
B: 連申論題的答案都有嗎？
A: 申論題不像是非、填空、選擇題一樣有標準答案，不過它提供了參考答案，讓我們可以學習答題的方式。
B: 太好了，我們可以把它當做模擬考來練習。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Mock exams
The Chinese sentence ends with 來練習, “to practice,” but in English this idea is redundant, as there is no other reason that a person would do mock exams.
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (5/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐 你會去嗎？（五） A: Did she put figs in this? B: Wow, one bite of the mince pie and you can tell? You have a very refined palate. A: Well, I always eat mince pies at Christmas time, but these taste special. Compliments to the chef! B: I will pass your comments on. She will be very happy. A: 這裡面放了無花果嗎？ B: 哇，這百果餡餅你才咬一口，就吃得出來啊？你的味覺真的很靈敏。 A: 每次過聖誕節，我都會吃百果餡餅，不過這些吃起來很特別。我給廚師一個讚！ B: 我會幫你傳話的。她聽了會很高興。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）