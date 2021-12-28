SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (2/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？ （二）

A: Why are you still reading comics? Don’t you have an exam coming up soon?

B: I have too much exam stress, so I need some down time.

A: You already failed the midterms. If you don’t pass this time you’re going to flunk the course!

A cartoon figure dancing on the pages of a book. 在書頁間跳舞的卡通人物。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

B: Fear not! I will be burning the midnight oil the day before the exam and study really hard then. It will be fine.

A: You can’t always leave everything to the last minute.

A: 你怎麼還在看漫畫？不是快考試了嗎？

B: 考試壓力大，我需要放鬆一下啊。

A: 你期中考已經不及格了，如果這次再考不過，你這科就會被當掉了！

B: 放心啦！我考試前一天再開個夜車好好唸一下就可以了。

A: 你不要每次都臨時抱佛腳。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.