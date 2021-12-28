A: Why are you still reading comics? Don’t you have an exam coming up soon?
B: I have too much exam stress, so I need some down time.
A: You already failed the midterms. If you don’t pass this time you’re going to flunk the course!
Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay
B: Fear not! I will be burning the midnight oil the day before the exam and study really hard then. It will be fine.
A: You can’t always leave everything to the last minute.
A: 你怎麼還在看漫畫？不是快考試了嗎？
B: 考試壓力大，我需要放鬆一下啊。
A: 你期中考已經不及格了，如果這次再考不過，你這科就會被當掉了！
B: 放心啦！我考試前一天再開個夜車好好唸一下就可以了。
A: 你不要每次都臨時抱佛腳。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Burning the midnight oil
Study or work late into the night. This phrase originates from the days before electric light was readily available in homes, and working late required candle light or light from oil lamps.
After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time. Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? B: I would if it were in the office. It’s going to be in a bar after work, though, isn’t it? A: That’s right. I’m really looking forward to it. B: Well, you’re still young. I’m too old for this kind of thing. It will be noisy and it will end too late. I think I’ll just go home, but you young ones enjoy yourselves. A: 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ B: 如果是在辦公室的話我會去。可是這是在下班後到酒吧去，對吧？ A: 沒錯。我好期待喔！ B: 嗯，你還年輕，我年紀太大了，不適合去這樣的聚會。對我來說太吵了，結束的時間太晚。我還是直接回家好了，你們年輕人開心去玩吧。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due
A suspect named Lee who lives in Pingtung County’s Fangliao Township crossed over into Linbian Township at the beginning of this month with the alleged purpose of committing a burglary. Under cover of night, he allegedly broke into someone’s home and then tried to avoid detection by taking a roundabout route that bypassed intersections with surveillance cameras installed. However, the police conducted a thorough and extensive investigation that enabled them to take Lee back to the station for further questioning and indictment in accordance with the law. At half past 12 in the morning on Dec. 1, Linbian Police Station in