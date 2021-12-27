Czech-Taiwan cultural exchange: special exhibit ‘Timeless Mucha — Mucha to Manga’ opens 台捷文化交流 「永恆慕夏」特展開幕

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib visited Taiwan last September, and heralded further cultural exchange with the special exhibition on Czech Art Nouveau painter Alphonse Mucha. “Timeless Mucha — Mucha to Manga: The Magic of Line” opened on Dec. 18 at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.

A distinctive feature of Mucha’s style was his use of long tendrils of hair, flowers and plants and flowing garments to portray women. The purpose of this exhibit is to showcase how Mucha developed his unique style of elegant, feminine lines, and explore later artworks inspired by this style.

The exhibit is divided into five sections. “Inspirations for the Mucha style” and “The Art of Storytelling” give a glimpse into Mucha’s life, including exotic treasures, foreign artefacts and books Mucha kept in his studio, helping visitors understand how the artist developed his style, while the original sketches and drawings made during his childhood give an insight into his early career.

“Timeless Mucha — Mucha to Manga: The Magic of Line” is now open at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and is scheduled to run through April 5 next year.「永恆慕夏——線條的魔術」特展即日起，在國立中正紀念堂1展廳展出至明年四月五日。 Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

捷克布拉格市長賀瑞普去年九月造訪台灣，預告將以捷克新藝術巨擘阿豐斯．慕夏的特展持續文化交流。「永恆慕夏——線條的魔術」特展十八日於國立中正紀念堂正式開幕。

慕夏畫作最大的特點，就是擅用柔美的髮絲、花卉植物、飄逸裙襬來勾勒女性姿態，但他是如何形成這種畫風？本次展覽重點就是要從慕夏如何發展出這種獨具風格的優美女性線條談起，並進一步探討這種畫風所影響到的創作。

展區包含五大區塊，「慕夏風格的靈感泉源」及「慕夏的繪畫技巧和傳達美學」這兩個展區能看見慕夏昔日生活紀錄。包含當時他在工作室內擺放的異國珍寶、各國工藝品及藏書收藏等，透過他的收藏物品探究慕夏畫風如何成形，並藉由他童年的真跡畫作手稿，體會大師的繪畫起點。

(中央社)