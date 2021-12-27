Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib visited Taiwan last September, and heralded further cultural exchange with the special exhibition on Czech Art Nouveau painter Alphonse Mucha. “Timeless Mucha — Mucha to Manga: The Magic of Line” opened on Dec. 18 at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.
A distinctive feature of Mucha’s style was his use of long tendrils of hair, flowers and plants and flowing garments to portray women. The purpose of this exhibit is to showcase how Mucha developed his unique style of elegant, feminine lines, and explore later artworks inspired by this style.
The exhibit is divided into five sections. “Inspirations for the Mucha style” and “The Art of Storytelling” give a glimpse into Mucha’s life, including exotic treasures, foreign artefacts and books Mucha kept in his studio, helping visitors understand how the artist developed his style, while the original sketches and drawings made during his childhood give an insight into his early career.
捷克布拉格市長賀瑞普去年九月造訪台灣，預告將以捷克新藝術巨擘阿豐斯．慕夏的特展持續文化交流。「永恆慕夏——線條的魔術」特展十八日於國立中正紀念堂正式開幕。
慕夏畫作最大的特點，就是擅用柔美的髮絲、花卉植物、飄逸裙襬來勾勒女性姿態，但他是如何形成這種畫風？本次展覽重點就是要從慕夏如何發展出這種獨具風格的優美女性線條談起，並進一步探討這種畫風所影響到的創作。
展區包含五大區塊，「慕夏風格的靈感泉源」及「慕夏的繪畫技巧和傳達美學」這兩個展區能看見慕夏昔日生活紀錄。包含當時他在工作室內擺放的異國珍寶、各國工藝品及藏書收藏等，透過他的收藏物品探究慕夏畫風如何成形，並藉由他童年的真跡畫作手稿，體會大師的繪畫起點。
After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time. Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) will quicken the pace at which it’s pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In a sharp policy shift, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced Wednesday last week that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year. The Fed’s new forecast that it will raise its benchmark short-term rate three times
A: Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? B: I would if it were in the office. It’s going to be in a bar after work, though, isn’t it? A: That’s right. I’m really looking forward to it. B: Well, you’re still young. I’m too old for this kind of thing. It will be noisy and it will end too late. I think I’ll just go home, but you young ones enjoy yourselves. A: 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ B: 如果是在辦公室的話我會去。可是這是在下班後到酒吧去，對吧？ A: 沒錯。我好期待喔！ B: 嗯，你還年輕，我年紀太大了，不適合去這樣的聚會。對我來說太吵了，結束的時間太晚。我還是直接回家好了，你們年輕人開心去玩吧。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due