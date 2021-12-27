SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (1/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？ (一)

A: So, how many times have you reviewed the materials for the final exam?

B: How many times? I haven’t even finished going through them once! I don’t know how people like you do this and find it easy to look through the materials many times over. I’ve never been able to get to the end.

A: Why are you getting so angry? You don’t do too badly in exams.

Open books with notes and pencils. 打開的書、筆記與筆。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I guess I’m just lucky.

A: 你期末考唸幾遍了？

B: 唸幾遍？我一遍都沒有唸完耶！我不知道你們這些人怎麼搞的，動不動就可以唸好幾遍。我考試從來沒有唸完過！

A: 幹嘛那麼生氣啊？可是你還是考得不差啊！

B: 我可能算是運氣好吧。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.