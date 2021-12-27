A: So, how many times have you reviewed the materials for the final exam?
B: How many times? I haven’t even finished going through them once! I don’t know how people like you do this and find it easy to look through the materials many times over. I’ve never been able to get to the end.
A: Why are you getting so angry? You don’t do too badly in exams.
B: I guess I’m just lucky.
A: 你期末考唸幾遍了？
B: 唸幾遍？我一遍都沒有唸完耶！我不知道你們這些人怎麼搞的，動不動就可以唸好幾遍。我考試從來沒有唸完過！
A: 幹嘛那麼生氣啊？可是你還是考得不差啊！
B: 我可能算是運氣好吧。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱）
Review/ Revise
In American English you say “review” your notes. In British English, you say “revise” your notes.
After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time. Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You'd better hurry. A: Yes, I've been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That's where you're going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don't think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
The Federal Reserve (Fed) will quicken the pace at which it’s pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In a sharp policy shift, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced Wednesday last week that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year. The Fed’s new forecast that it will raise its benchmark short-term rate three times
A: Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? B: I would if it were in the office. It's going to be in a bar after work, though, isn't it? A: That's right. I'm really looking forward to it. B: Well, you're still young. I'm too old for this kind of thing. It will be noisy and it will end too late. I think I'll just go home, but you young ones enjoy yourselves. A: 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ B: 如果是在辦公室的話我會去。可是這是在下班後到酒吧去，對吧？ A: 沒錯。我好期待喔！ B: 嗯，你還年輕，我年紀太大了，不適合去這樣的聚會。對我來說太吵了，結束的時間太晚。我還是直接回家好了，你們年輕人開心去玩吧。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）