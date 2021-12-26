Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報王藝菘
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透社
After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time. Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (1/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ (一) A: What do you think of the Christmas cards I made? B: Wow! You’ve really pulled out all the stops on these ones! A: Right? I’ve used tinsel for the trees and sequins for the tree decorations. B: I feel guilty now for just sending shop-bought ones. A: 你覺得我做的聖誕卡怎麼樣？ B: 哇！你做這個真是費盡心思耶！ A: 對吧？我用金絲線做樹，用亮片做樹上的裝飾。 B: 你這樣讓我有罪惡感欸，我只是買現成的卡片。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) will quicken the pace at which it’s pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In a sharp policy shift, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced Wednesday last week that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year. The Fed’s new forecast that it will raise its benchmark short-term rate three times
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.