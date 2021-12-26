SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.