Cops nab suspect thief who dodged security cameras 竊賊規避路口監視器 警擴大調閱成功逮人

A suspect named Lee who lives in Pingtung County’s Fangliao Township crossed over into Linbian Township at the beginning of this month with the alleged purpose of committing a burglary. Under cover of night, he allegedly broke into someone’s home and then tried to avoid detection by taking a roundabout route that bypassed intersections with surveillance cameras installed. However, the police conducted a thorough and extensive investigation that enabled them to take Lee back to the station for further questioning and indictment in accordance with the law.

At half past 12 in the morning on Dec. 1, Linbian Police Station in Pingtung County’s Donggang Police Precinct received a report from a man named Chen who said that his home had been broken into by a suspected thief who had stolen NT$1,000 (around US$33) from his wallet. Chen was both angry and scared about what the thief had done. The police did not take the matter lightly because of the amount of money stolen, so their investigation division immediately organized a task force to handle the case.

Chief Lee Yi-hsin of Linbian Police Station said that their investigations led them to strongly suspect a 63-year-old man named Lee who lives in Fangliao Township, but Lee was apparently very cunning and intentionally followed a circuitous route that bypassed many intersections, or else avoided intersections where there might be surveillance cameras.

A suspected thief rides a scooter on a road in Pingtung County on Dec. 1. 一名竊嫌十二月一日在屏東縣某路段騎摩托車。 Photo courtesy of the police 照片：警方提供

After investigating the case for several days, the police expanded their search to inspect video recordings from several dozen surveillance cameras along the suspect’s possible route within a 5km radius. After sifting through the video footage and comparing it with their database of recidivist thieves, they confirmed the man named Lee as a suspect in the burglary. After applying for a search warrant, they went to Lee’s residence to set an ambush, whereby they detained the suspect and took him back to the police station for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

The police call on the public to install anti-theft security locks in their homes and, where possible, point the lenses of any self-installed surveillance cameras outward. The police will actively disseminate theft-prevention concepts, such as that if you discover signs of suspected criminal activity, it is essential to report it to the police so that they can investigate the matter, thereby safeguarding the public’s lives, property and security.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

An intruder walks down a staircase in a house in Pingtung County on Dec. 1. 一名侵入者十二月一日走下屏東縣一棟住宅內的樓梯。 Photo courtesy of the police 照片：警方提供

屏東縣一名家住枋寮鄉的李姓嫌犯，涉嫌本月初跨鄉到林邊鄉竊盜，且趁夜入侵他人住宅，為躲避查緝，還四處亂繞規避路口監視器，但在警方細心擴大偵辦下，仍將李男帶回依法偵辦。

屏東縣東港分局林邊分駐所於十二月一日凌晨十二點半左右，接獲一名陳姓男子報案，指其住宅內遭竊嫌侵入，還被竊取錢包內的現金一千元，對竊賊的行徑是既生氣又害怕。警方獲報不因失竊金額多少而輕忽，與偵查隊立即組成專案小組偵辦。

林邊所長李毅信指出，經偵辦後，發現一名家住枋寮鄉的六十三歲李姓男子涉有重嫌，但李男十分狡滑，經過許多路口都刻意繞路，或是規避可能有監視器的路口。

A suspected thief carries a bag through a passage in Pingtung County on Dec. 1. 一名竊嫌拿著手提袋走過一條走廊。十二月一日拍攝於屏東縣。 Photo courtesy of the police 照片：警方提供

經過多日偵辦，警方擴大調閱方圓達五公里的沿線數十支監視影器錄像，再清查比對慣竊資料庫後確認就是李男涉嫌竊盜，經申請搜索票，到其住宅埋伏，將涉嫌人逮捕依法偵辦。

警方呼籲，住家請加裝防盜鎖，或將自裝監視鏡頭儘量朝外，警方將積極宣導防竊觀念，如發現可疑犯罪徵候，務必報案由警方偵辦，以確保民眾生命財產安全。

（自由時報陳彥廷）