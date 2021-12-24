A: Did she put figs in this?
B: Wow, one bite of the mince pie and you can tell? You have a very refined palate.
A: Well, I always eat mince pies at Christmas time, but these taste special. Compliments to the chef!
B: I will pass your comments on. She will be very happy.
A: 這裡面放了無花果嗎？
B: 哇，這百果餡餅你才咬一口，就吃得出來啊？你的味覺真的很靈敏。
A: 每次過聖誕節，我都會吃百果餡餅，不過這些吃起來很特別。我給廚師一個讚！
B: 我會幫你傳話的。她聽了會很高興。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Refined palate
The palate is the roof of the mouth and, by extension, a person’s ability to detect subtle differences in the flavor and taste of food. To have a “refined” palate means that this ability is very developed.
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (1/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ (一) A: What do you think of the Christmas cards I made? B: Wow! You've really pulled out all the stops on these ones! A: Right? I've used tinsel for the trees and sequins for the tree decorations. B: I feel guilty now for just sending shop-bought ones. A: 你覺得我做的聖誕卡怎麼樣？ B: 哇！你做這個真是費盡心思耶！ A: 對吧？我用金絲線做樹，用亮片做樹上的裝飾。 B: 你這樣讓我有罪惡感欸，我只是買現成的卡片。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
