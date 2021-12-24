SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (5/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐 你會去嗎？（五）

A: Did she put figs in this?

B: Wow, one bite of the mince pie and you can tell? You have a very refined palate.

A: Well, I always eat mince pies at Christmas time, but these taste special. Compliments to the chef!

A plate of mince pies. 一盤百果餡餅。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I will pass your comments on. She will be very happy.

A: 這裡面放了無花果嗎？

B: 哇，這百果餡餅你才咬一口，就吃得出來啊？你的味覺真的很靈敏。

A: 每次過聖誕節，我都會吃百果餡餅，不過這些吃起來很特別。我給廚師一個讚！

B: 我會幫你傳話的。她聽了會很高興。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）