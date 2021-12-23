A: What do you get for the man who has everything?
B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry.
A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel.
A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？
B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。
A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。
B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Racking my brains
Trying very hard to come up with a solution or remember something.
Taipei City Government has since 2012 been running a subsidy scheme for motorcycle and scooter training under which people can receive a subsidy of NT$1,300 when they take a course at a driving school and obtain a driver’s license. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) Directorate General of Highways (DGH) followed suit by adopting the same measure in 2019. Starting next year, the national quota for the subsidy will be 20,000 recipients. On Dec. 8, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je announced that, starting from next year, there would be no upper limit for the number of people eligible for the
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (5/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？（五） A: Have you seen Your Name Engraved Herein? My friend said he cried buckets in the movie theater. B: No, I haven’t. Is it a gay movie? A: Yes. It’s already taken NT$100 million at the box office in Taiwan. B: Wow! My cousin has a close friend who is gay; I think she will be interested in watching this movie, as it will help her understand her friend more. A: Excellent, and it’s only PG, so anyone over six years old can watch it. A: 《刻在你心底的名字》你看過嗎？我朋友說他在戲院哭得唏哩嘩啦的。 B: 沒有耶，這是同志電影嗎？ A: 對呀，它在台灣的票房已經破一億了耶！ B: 這麼厲害呀？我表妹有個好朋友是同志，她應該會想看這部片，因為可以多了解她朋友。 A: 太好了，而且這部片是保護級，六歲以上就可以看了。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (1/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ (一) A: What do you think of the Christmas cards I made? B: Wow! You’ve really pulled out all the stops on these ones! A: Right? I’ve used tinsel for the trees and sequins for the tree decorations. B: I feel guilty now for just sending shop-bought ones. A: 你覺得我做的聖誕卡怎麼樣？ B: 哇！你做這個真是費盡心思耶！ A: 對吧？我用金絲線做樹，用亮片做樹上的裝飾。 B: 你這樣讓我有罪惡感欸，我只是買現成的卡片。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time. Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he