SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四）

A: What do you get for the man who has everything?

B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry.

A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything.

A pile of Christmas presents. 一堆聖誕禮物。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel.

A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？

B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。

A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。

B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.