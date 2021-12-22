After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time.
Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he was able to see objects to a degree when wearing the googles.
“This is a significant milestone and undoubtedly further refinements will make optogenetic therapy a viable option for many patients in future,” said Robert MacLaren, a professor of ophthalmology at the University of Oxford. The breakthrough study, titled “Partial recovery of visual function in a blind patient after optogenetic therapy,” was published in Nature Medicine journal earlier this year.
Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報潘少棠
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
據CNN報導，在失明長達四十年後，一名視障男子藉由「光遺傳學」技術及特製墨鏡，成功修復了部分視力。這名法國男子為「色素性視網膜炎」患者——這種眼疾會改變視網膜對光線的反應，該疾病患者將隨著時間逐漸喪失視力。
從技術上來說，這項「基因療法」是以一種取自感光藻類的蛋白質為基礎。研究人員將蛋白質基因注射至視網膜，藉以改編細胞基因使細胞具有感光性。而幾個月之後，他們讓患者戴上可偵測光線強度的輔助墨鏡，藉由這副墨鏡，患者在某種程度上竟可隱約看到物體。
「這是一項重大里程碑！」牛津大學的眼科教授羅柏麥克拉倫說，「若再經過進一步改良，無疑將使光遺傳學療法成為更多患者未來可行的選項。」這篇突破性研究名為《視障患者藉由光遺傳學療法恢復部分視覺功能》，今年稍早發表於《自然醫學》期刊。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Taipei City Government has since 2012 been running a subsidy scheme for motorcycle and scooter training under which people can receive a subsidy of NT$1,300 when they take a course at a driving school and obtain a driver’s license. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) Directorate General of Highways (DGH) followed suit by adopting the same measure in 2019. Starting next year, the national quota for the subsidy will be 20,000 recipients. On Dec. 8, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je announced that, starting from next year, there would be no upper limit for the number of people eligible for the
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (4/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？ (四） A: I’ve heard that this Indian movie Dangal is good, it’s a biopic and it’s G-rated. B: Oh, I’ve seen this one before. It’s about a retired wrestler who teaches his daughter to become an international women’s wrestling champion, and challenges the suppression of women in Indian society. It’s inspirational and moving, and I would be more than willing to see it again. A: It’s really long, almost three hours. Luckily, the ticket isn’t any more expensive. B: Oh, I’ve just noticed that it’s showing too late; my cousin needs to be home before 10pm. A: 這部印度片《我和我的冠軍女兒》聽說蠻好看的，是真人真事改編，而且是普遍級。 B: 啊，這我有看過！這故事在講一個退休角力選手訓練他女兒成為女子角力國際冠軍，而且打破了印度壓抑女性的習俗，很勵志又很感人，我蠻願意再看一遍的。 A: 這部片還蠻長的，將近三小時，幸好票價沒有比較貴。 B: 哎呀，我發現這場次太晚了，我表妹晚上十點以前要回家。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (5/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？（五） A: Have you seen Your Name Engraved Herein? My friend said he cried buckets in the movie theater. B: No, I haven’t. Is it a gay movie? A: Yes. It’s already taken NT$100 million at the box office in Taiwan. B: Wow! My cousin has a close friend who is gay; I think she will be interested in watching this movie, as it will help her understand her friend more. A: Excellent, and it’s only PG, so anyone over six years old can watch it. A: 《刻在你心底的名字》你看過嗎？我朋友說他在戲院哭得唏哩嘩啦的。 B: 沒有耶，這是同志電影嗎？ A: 對呀，它在台灣的票房已經破一億了耶！ B: 這麼厲害呀？我表妹有個好朋友是同志，她應該會想看這部片，因為可以多了解她朋友。 A: 太好了，而且這部片是保護級，六歲以上就可以看了。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (1/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ (一) A: What do you think of the Christmas cards I made? B: Wow! You’ve really pulled out all the stops on these ones! A: Right? I’ve used tinsel for the trees and sequins for the tree decorations. B: I feel guilty now for just sending shop-bought ones. A: 你覺得我做的聖誕卡怎麼樣？ B: 哇！你做這個真是費盡心思耶！ A: 對吧？我用金絲線做樹，用亮片做樹上的裝飾。 B: 你這樣讓我有罪惡感欸，我只是買現成的卡片。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.