SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (3/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ （三）

A: Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow?

B: I would if it were in the office. It’s going to be in a bar after work, though, isn’t it?

A: That’s right. I’m really looking forward to it.

People enjoying a Christmas meal. 享用聖誕大餐。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Well, you’re still young. I’m too old for this kind of thing. It will be noisy and it will end too late. I think I’ll just go home, but you young ones enjoy yourselves.

A: 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？

B: 如果是在辦公室的話我會去。可是這是在下班後到酒吧去，對吧？

A: 沒錯。我好期待喔！

B: 嗯，你還年輕，我年紀太大了，不適合去這樣的聚會。對我來說太吵了，結束的時間太晚。我還是直接回家好了，你們年輕人開心去玩吧。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.