A: Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow?
B: I would if it were in the office. It’s going to be in a bar after work, though, isn’t it?
A: That’s right. I’m really looking forward to it.
B: Well, you’re still young. I’m too old for this kind of thing. It will be noisy and it will end too late. I think I’ll just go home, but you young ones enjoy yourselves.
A: 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？
B: 如果是在辦公室的話我會去。可是這是在下班後到酒吧去，對吧？
A: 沒錯。我好期待喔！
B: 嗯，你還年輕，我年紀太大了，不適合去這樣的聚會。對我來說太吵了，結束的時間太晚。我還是直接回家好了，你們年輕人開心去玩吧。
I would if it were in the office
“If it were,” as opposed to “if it was,” is in the subjunctive mood, used when the situation is hypothetical. The party is not going to be in the office, so saying what they would do in this scenario is just imagining something that is never going to happen.
