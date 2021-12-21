A: Have you put up a Christmas tree at home this year?
B: No, for some reason I can’t seem to get into the Christmas spirit.
A: Really? I’ve got one in every room in my house, including a small one in the bathroom.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Don’t you think that’s overdoing it a little?
A: 今年聖誕節你家裡擺聖誕樹了嗎？
B: 沒有。不知道為什麼我覺得過聖誕節沒什麼好興奮的。
A: 真的嗎？我每個房間都擺了聖誕樹耶，浴室也放了一棵小的。
B: 你不覺得這樣有點太過頭了嗎？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (3/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？（三） A: Look, Train to Busan is PG-15! Do you like Korean movies? B: So how come this violent thriller has been given a PG rating? A: This is a PG-15, rated for people over the age of 15, so you have to be about senior high school age to watch it. B: That’s a pity, my cousin isn’t at senior high school yet, so we can’t watch this movie. A: 你看，《屍速列車》竟然是輔導級耶！你們喜歡看韓國片嗎？ B: 我不知道為什麼這種血腥暴力的驚悚片會是輔導級？ A: 這是十五歲以上的輔導級啦，所以大概至少要高中生年紀才能看。 B: 真可惜，我表妹還沒上高中，所以我們不能看這部片。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (4/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？ (四） A: I’ve heard that this Indian movie Dangal is good, it’s a biopic and it’s G-rated. B: Oh, I’ve seen this one before. It’s about a retired wrestler who teaches his daughter to become an international women’s wrestling champion, and challenges the suppression of women in Indian society. It’s inspirational and moving, and I would be more than willing to see it again. A: It’s really long, almost three hours. Luckily, the ticket isn’t any more expensive. B: Oh, I’ve just noticed that it’s showing too late; my cousin needs to be home before 10pm. A: 這部印度片《我和我的冠軍女兒》聽說蠻好看的，是真人真事改編，而且是普遍級。 B: 啊，這我有看過！這故事在講一個退休角力選手訓練他女兒成為女子角力國際冠軍，而且打破了印度壓抑女性的習俗，很勵志又很感人，我蠻願意再看一遍的。 A: 這部片還蠻長的，將近三小時，幸好票價沒有比較貴。 B: 哎呀，我發現這場次太晚了，我表妹晚上十點以前要回家。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei
Taipei City Government has since 2012 been running a subsidy scheme for motorcycle and scooter training under which people can receive a subsidy of NT$1,300 when they take a course at a driving school and obtain a driver’s license. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) Directorate General of Highways (DGH) followed suit by adopting the same measure in 2019. Starting next year, the national quota for the subsidy will be 20,000 recipients. On Dec. 8, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je announced that, starting from next year, there would be no upper limit for the number of people eligible for the
Italian musician Davide Biale, known by his online alias “Davie504,” became the first YouTuber in Taiwan whose channel crossed the benchmark of 10 million subscribers, on Dec. 6. The 27-year-old YouTuber is known for playing the bass guitar online. Since his videos are in English, he can attract more fans from across the world. Other top channels with most subscribers in Taiwan include: Jay Lee Painting (4.72 million subscribers), Vidol TV (3.9 million subscribers) and This Group of People (3.44 million subscribers). Surprisingly, YouTuber Xiaoyu’s channel is still followed by as many as 1.39 million users, despite his scandal of creating