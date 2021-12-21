SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (2/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ （二）

A: Have you put up a Christmas tree at home this year?

B: No, for some reason I can’t seem to get into the Christmas spirit.

A: Really? I’ve got one in every room in my house, including a small one in the bathroom.

Decorations on a Christmas tree. 聖誕樹上的裝飾。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Don’t you think that’s overdoing it a little?

A: 今年聖誕節你家裡擺聖誕樹了嗎？

B: 沒有。不知道為什麼我覺得過聖誕節沒什麼好興奮的。

A: 真的嗎？我每個房間都擺了聖誕樹耶，浴室也放了一棵小的。

B: 你不覺得這樣有點太過頭了嗎？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.