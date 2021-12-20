A: What do you think of the Christmas cards I made?
B: Wow! You’ve really pulled out all the stops on these ones!
A: Right? I’ve used tinsel for the trees and sequins for the tree decorations.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I feel guilty now for just sending shop-bought ones.
A: 你覺得我做的聖誕卡怎麼樣？
B: 哇！你做這個真是費盡心思耶！
A: 對吧？我用金絲線做樹，用亮片做樹上的裝飾。
B: 你這樣讓我有罪惡感欸，我只是買現成的卡片。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Pull out all the stops
This means to go to great lengths to do something; to do something elaborately and on a grand scale. The “stops” refer to the knobs on a large pipe organ that control the number of pipes that emit sound when you play; pulling out all the stops means that all of the pipes are contributing to the sound.
