SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (1/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ (一)

A: What do you think of the Christmas cards I made?

B: Wow! You’ve really pulled out all the stops on these ones!

A: Right? I’ve used tinsel for the trees and sequins for the tree decorations.

A handmade Christmas card. 一張手工聖誕卡。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I feel guilty now for just sending shop-bought ones.

A: 你覺得我做的聖誕卡怎麼樣？

B: 哇！你做這個真是費盡心思耶！

A: 對吧？我用金絲線做樹，用亮片做樹上的裝飾。

B: 你這樣讓我有罪惡感欸，我只是買現成的卡片。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.