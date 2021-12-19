Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (1/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？(一) A: Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? B: I can’t. My cousin is coming over tomorrow, and I already promised that I would spend some time with her. A: You can bring her with us to the movie! My friend says that Scream is good. The trailer alone got my heart racing. B: That’s no good. My cousin isn’t old enough yet, so she can’t watch R-rated movies. And I’m scared of watching horror movies, anyway. A: 你明天要不要去看電影？ B: 不行耶，我表妹明天要來我家，我已經答應要陪她玩了。 A: 你可以帶她一起來看電影啊！我朋友說《驚聲尖叫》超好看的！我光是看預告就嚇得心臟快跳出來了。 B: 不行啦！我表妹年紀還太小，不能看限制級的片子。而且我也不敢看恐怖片。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (3/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？（三） A: Look, Train to Busan is PG-15! Do you like Korean movies? B: So how come this violent thriller has been given a PG rating? A: This is a PG-15, rated for people over the age of 15, so you have to be about senior high school age to watch it. B: That’s a pity, my cousin isn’t at senior high school yet, so we can’t watch this movie. A: 你看，《屍速列車》竟然是輔導級耶！你們喜歡看韓國片嗎？ B: 我不知道為什麼這種血腥暴力的驚悚片會是輔導級？ A: 這是十五歲以上的輔導級啦，所以大概至少要高中生年紀才能看。 B: 真可惜，我表妹還沒上高中，所以我們不能看這部片。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: I’ve printed out the movie listings and the summaries. Have a look and see which one you and your cousin would like to watch. B: This one, Love Actually, looks pretty good. Rom-coms are my favorite movies. With the Christmas atmosphere and Hugh Grant’s British accent, it will be really romantic! A: Ah, but look, it’s R-rated. B: Really? That surprises me. Oh, it says here that it has been given an R rating because of the sex, nudity and coarse language. A: That’s a shame. Your cousin won’t be able to watch it. A: 我把電影院的片單和介紹印出來了，看你和你表妹喜歡哪部片。 B: 這個《愛是您，愛是我》好像還蠻不錯的，我最喜歡愛情喜劇片了！聖誕節的氣氛，再加上休葛蘭的英國腔，真是太浪漫了！ A:
