SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: I’ve printed out the movie listings and the summaries. Have a look and see which one you and your cousin would like to watch. B: This one, Love Actually, looks pretty good. Rom-coms are my favorite movies. With the Christmas atmosphere and Hugh Grant’s British accent, it will be really romantic! A: Ah, but look, it’s R-rated. B: Really? That surprises me. Oh, it says here that it has been given an R rating because of the sex, nudity and coarse language. A: That’s a shame. Your cousin won’t be able to watch it. A: 我把電影院的片單和介紹印出來了，看你和你表妹喜歡哪部片。 B: 這個《愛是您，愛是我》好像還蠻不錯的，我最喜歡愛情喜劇片了！聖誕節的氣氛，再加上休葛蘭的英國腔，真是太浪漫了！ A: