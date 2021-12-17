SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (5/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？（五）

A: Have you seen Your Name Engraved Herein? My friend said he cried buckets in the movie theater.

B: No, I haven’t. Is it a gay movie?

A: Yes. It’s already taken NT$100 million at the box office in Taiwan.

Poster for the international release of the Taiwanese movie Your Name Engraved Herein. 台灣電影《刻在你心底的名字》之國際版海報。 Photo courtesy of Oxygen film 照片：氧氣電影提供

B: Wow! My cousin has a close friend who is gay; I think she will be interested in watching this movie, as it will help her understand her friend more.

A: Excellent, and it’s only PG, so anyone over six years old can watch it.

A: 《刻在你心底的名字》你看過嗎？我朋友說他在戲院哭得唏哩嘩啦的。

B: 沒有耶，這是同志電影嗎？

A: 對呀，它在台灣的票房已經破一億了耶！

B: 這麼厲害呀？我表妹有個好朋友是同志，她應該會想看這部片，因為可以多了解她朋友。

A: 太好了，而且這部片是保護級，六歲以上就可以看了。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.