A: Have you seen Your Name Engraved Herein? My friend said he cried buckets in the movie theater.
B: No, I haven’t. Is it a gay movie?
A: Yes. It’s already taken NT$100 million at the box office in Taiwan.
Photo courtesy of Oxygen film 照片：氧氣電影提供
B: Wow! My cousin has a close friend who is gay; I think she will be interested in watching this movie, as it will help her understand her friend more.
A: Excellent, and it’s only PG, so anyone over six years old can watch it.
A: 《刻在你心底的名字》你看過嗎？我朋友說他在戲院哭得唏哩嘩啦的。
B: 沒有耶，這是同志電影嗎？
A: 對呀，它在台灣的票房已經破一億了耶！
B: 這麼厲害呀？我表妹有個好朋友是同志，她應該會想看這部片，因為可以多了解她朋友。
A: 太好了，而且這部片是保護級，六歲以上就可以看了。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I cried buckets
I cried my eyes out; I bawled; I shed rivers of tears.
