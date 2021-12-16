A: I’ve heard that this Indian movie Dangal is good, it’s a biopic and it’s G-rated.
B: Oh, I’ve seen this one before. It’s about a retired wrestler who teaches his daughter to become an international women’s wrestling champion, and challenges the suppression of women in Indian society. It’s inspirational and moving, and I would be more than willing to see it again.
A: It’s really long, almost three hours. Luckily, the ticket isn’t any more expensive.
Photo courtesy of GaragePlay 照片：車庫娛樂提供
B: Oh, I’ve just noticed that it’s showing too late; my cousin needs to be home before 10pm.
A: 這部印度片《我和我的冠軍女兒》聽說蠻好看的，是真人真事改編，而且是普遍級。
B: 啊，這我有看過！這故事在講一個退休角力選手訓練他女兒成為女子角力國際冠軍，而且打破了印度壓抑女性的習俗，很勵志又很感人，我蠻願意再看一遍的。
A: 這部片還蠻長的，將近三小時，幸好票價沒有比較貴。
B: 哎呀，我發現這場次太晚了，我表妹晚上十點以前要回家。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Biopic
This is a biographical movie. The word itself is short for “biographical picture.”
Many people have noticed that the motorcycle and slow vehicle stop zones on roads have recently taken on a very different appearance. They used to only have a motorcyclist symbol painted on them, but recently there are both motorcyclist and bicyclist symbols. The most special thing about them is that the bicyclist symbol is clearly wearing a cycle helmet. This has inspired many road users to say approvingly that even stop zones are teaching traffic safety lessons by reminding everyone that they should still obey traffic regulations and wear safety helmets when riding a bicycle. However, some people wonder why the
Give it your best shot (5/5) 你就好好試一下吧（五） A: Is that heater working? It doesn’t seem to be giving off much heat. B: Yes, it is, but you have to give it some time. It is on the low setting. A: Here, give me that remote controller. I’ll turn it up higher. I can’t wait that much longer, I’m freezing. B: I don’t like to put it on too high. It dries out the air and makes my skin itch. A: 暖氣機沒壞嗎？好像不太暖耶。 B: 它沒壞啦，不過要等一陣子才會暖。它的檔次是在弱風。 A: 遙控器拿來，我要把它調高一點。我凍僵了，不能再等下去了。 B: 我不想把暖氣開太強，不然空氣會變很乾，讓我皮膚發癢。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (1/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？(一) A: Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? B: I can’t. My cousin is coming over tomorrow, and I already promised that I would spend some time with her. A: You can bring her with us to the movie! My friend says that Scream is good. The trailer alone got my heart racing. B: That’s no good. My cousin isn’t old enough yet, so she can’t watch R-rated movies. And I’m scared of watching horror movies, anyway. A: 你明天要不要去看電影？ B: 不行耶，我表妹明天要來我家，我已經答應要陪她玩了。 A: 你可以帶她一起來看電影啊！我朋友說《驚聲尖叫》超好看的！我光是看預告就嚇得心臟快跳出來了。 B: 不行啦！我表妹年紀還太小，不能看限制級的片子。而且我也不敢看恐怖片。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues