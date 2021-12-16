SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (4/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？ (四）

A: I’ve heard that this Indian movie Dangal is good, it’s a biopic and it’s G-rated.

B: Oh, I’ve seen this one before. It’s about a retired wrestler who teaches his daughter to become an international women’s wrestling champion, and challenges the suppression of women in Indian society. It’s inspirational and moving, and I would be more than willing to see it again.

A: It’s really long, almost three hours. Luckily, the ticket isn’t any more expensive.

A poster for the Taiwan release of the Indian movie Dangal. 印度電影《我和我的冠軍女兒》在台灣上映之海報。 Photo courtesy of GaragePlay 照片：車庫娛樂提供

B: Oh, I’ve just noticed that it’s showing too late; my cousin needs to be home before 10pm.

A: 這部印度片《我和我的冠軍女兒》聽說蠻好看的，是真人真事改編，而且是普遍級。

B: 啊，這我有看過！這故事在講一個退休角力選手訓練他女兒成為女子角力國際冠軍，而且打破了印度壓抑女性的習俗，很勵志又很感人，我蠻願意再看一遍的。

A: 這部片還蠻長的，將近三小時，幸好票價沒有比較貴。

B: 哎呀，我發現這場次太晚了，我表妹晚上十點以前要回家。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.