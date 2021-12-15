SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (3/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？（三）

A: Look, Train to Busan is PG-15! Do you like Korean movies?

B: So how come this violent thriller has been given a PG rating?

A: This is a PG-15, rated for people over the age of 15, so you have to be about senior high school age to watch it.

A scene from the South Korean movie Train to Busan. 南韓電影《屍速列車》中之場景。 Photo courtesy of GaragePlay 照片：車庫娛樂提供

B: That’s a pity, my cousin isn’t at senior high school yet, so we can’t watch this movie.

A: 你看，《屍速列車》竟然是輔導級耶！你們喜歡看韓國片嗎？

B: 我不知道為什麼這種血腥暴力的驚悚片會是輔導級？

A: 這是十五歲以上的輔導級啦，所以大概至少要高中生年紀才能看。

B: 真可惜，我表妹還沒上高中，所以我們不能看這部片。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.