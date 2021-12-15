A: Look, Train to Busan is PG-15! Do you like Korean movies?
B: So how come this violent thriller has been given a PG rating?
A: This is a PG-15, rated for people over the age of 15, so you have to be about senior high school age to watch it.
Photo courtesy of GaragePlay 照片：車庫娛樂提供
B: That’s a pity, my cousin isn’t at senior high school yet, so we can’t watch this movie.
A: 你看，《屍速列車》竟然是輔導級耶！你們喜歡看韓國片嗎？
B: 我不知道為什麼這種血腥暴力的驚悚片會是輔導級？
A: 這是十五歲以上的輔導級啦，所以大概至少要高中生年紀才能看。
B: 真可惜，我表妹還沒上高中，所以我們不能看這部片。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
PG-15
A number after the PG: Parental Guidance rating denotes the suggested minimum age. In some countries, a teenager can watch the movie even if under the suggested minimum age if accompanied by an adult; in some countries, nobody under the minimum age can be admitted.
A: Have you got the lid off that jar yet? B: No, I can’t seem to move it. It’s stuck fast. It doesn’t matter how much I twist it, there’s absolutely no give. I give in. A: Give me a go. I think I’ve got a stronger grip than you. B: I’m not sure you do, but here, you’re welcome. Give it your best shot. A: 你打開罐子的蓋子了嗎？ B: 沒，我好像就是沒辦法打開。蓋子緊緊黏住了，不論我多用力扭，它就是紋風不動。我放棄。 A: 讓我來。我的握力應該比你強。 B: 我不確定哦。不過拿去，別客氣。你就好好試一下吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Many people have noticed that the motorcycle and slow vehicle stop zones on roads have recently taken on a very different appearance. They used to only have a motorcyclist symbol painted on them, but recently there are both motorcyclist and bicyclist symbols. The most special thing about them is that the bicyclist symbol is clearly wearing a cycle helmet. This has inspired many road users to say approvingly that even stop zones are teaching traffic safety lessons by reminding everyone that they should still obey traffic regulations and wear safety helmets when riding a bicycle. However, some people wonder why the
Give it your best shot (5/5) 你就好好試一下吧（五） A: Is that heater working? It doesn’t seem to be giving off much heat. B: Yes, it is, but you have to give it some time. It is on the low setting. A: Here, give me that remote controller. I’ll turn it up higher. I can’t wait that much longer, I’m freezing. B: I don’t like to put it on too high. It dries out the air and makes my skin itch. A: 暖氣機沒壞嗎？好像不太暖耶。 B: 它沒壞啦，不過要等一陣子才會暖。它的檔次是在弱風。 A: 遙控器拿來，我要把它調高一點。我凍僵了，不能再等下去了。 B: 我不想把暖氣開太強，不然空氣會變很乾，讓我皮膚發癢。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (1/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？(一) A: Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? B: I can’t. My cousin is coming over tomorrow, and I already promised that I would spend some time with her. A: You can bring her with us to the movie! My friend says that Scream is good. The trailer alone got my heart racing. B: That’s no good. My cousin isn’t old enough yet, so she can’t watch R-rated movies. And I’m scared of watching horror movies, anyway. A: 你明天要不要去看電影？ B: 不行耶，我表妹明天要來我家，我已經答應要陪她玩了。 A: 你可以帶她一起來看電影啊！我朋友說《驚聲尖叫》超好看的！我光是看預告就嚇得心臟快跳出來了。 B: 不行啦！我表妹年紀還太小，不能看限制級的片子。而且我也不敢看恐怖片。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues