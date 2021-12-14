A: I’ve printed out the movie listings and the summaries. Have a look and see which one you and your cousin would like to watch.
B: This one, Love Actually, looks pretty good. Rom-coms are my favorite movies. With the Christmas atmosphere and Hugh Grant’s British accent, it will be really romantic!
A: Ah, but look, it’s R-rated.
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet 照片：翻攝自網路
B: Really? That surprises me. Oh, it says here that it has been given an R rating because of the sex, nudity and coarse language.
A: That’s a shame. Your cousin won’t be able to watch it.
A: 我把電影院的片單和介紹印出來了，看你和你表妹喜歡哪部片。
B: 這個《愛是您，愛是我》好像還蠻不錯的，我最喜歡愛情喜劇片了！聖誕節的氣氛，再加上休葛蘭的英國腔，真是太浪漫了！
A: 啊，你看，這部片是限制級耶！
B: 真的啊？真沒想到！嗯，這裡寫說是因為裡面有性愛、裸露和粗俗語言，所以被歸類為限制級。
A: 真可惜，那你表妹不能看了。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Rom-com
This is short for “romantic comedy.“
A: Have you got the lid off that jar yet? B: No, I can’t seem to move it. It’s stuck fast. It doesn’t matter how much I twist it, there’s absolutely no give. I give in. A: Give me a go. I think I’ve got a stronger grip than you. B: I’m not sure you do, but here, you’re welcome. Give it your best shot. A: 你打開罐子的蓋子了嗎？ B: 沒，我好像就是沒辦法打開。蓋子緊緊黏住了，不論我多用力扭，它就是紋風不動。我放棄。 A: 讓我來。我的握力應該比你強。 B: 我不確定哦。不過拿去，別客氣。你就好好試一下吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, known as MAMA, has become the most popular K-pop awards show worldwide in recent years. The 2021 MAMA, which will be broadcast through music TV channel Mnet, is set to take place on Saturday this week in Paju, South Korea. The Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards are currently led by supergroup BTS, which will be unable to perform at the show as planned after South Korea implemented a 10-day quarantine requirement on all travelers last week. Other performers will include Ed Sheeran and over a dozen K-pop sensations. Plus, after hit Korean boyband Wanna
Give it your best shot (3/5) 你就好好試一下吧（三） A: Harry is getting married next month. B: To his new girlfriend? They haven’t been going out for more than a month, and they’re always arguing. A: Tell me about it. I don’t suppose the marriage will last. B: I don’t think it will, either. I give them six months at most. A: 哈利下個月要結婚了。 B: 跟他的新女友嗎？他們交往還不到一個月，而且一直在吵架。 A: 可不是嗎？我覺得他們的婚姻維持不了多久。 B: 我也這樣覺得。我猜頂多六個月吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Many people have noticed that the motorcycle and slow vehicle stop zones on roads have recently taken on a very different appearance. They used to only have a motorcyclist symbol painted on them, but recently there are both motorcyclist and bicyclist symbols. The most special thing about them is that the bicyclist symbol is clearly wearing a cycle helmet. This has inspired many road users to say approvingly that even stop zones are teaching traffic safety lessons by reminding everyone that they should still obey traffic regulations and wear safety helmets when riding a bicycle. However, some people wonder why the