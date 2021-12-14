SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (2/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？ （二）

A: I’ve printed out the movie listings and the summaries. Have a look and see which one you and your cousin would like to watch.

B: This one, Love Actually, looks pretty good. Rom-coms are my favorite movies. With the Christmas atmosphere and Hugh Grant’s British accent, it will be really romantic!

A: Ah, but look, it’s R-rated.

Main cast of the British movie Love Actually. 英國電影《愛是您，愛是我》之主要角色合影。 Photo: Screen grab from the Internet 照片：翻攝自網路

B: Really? That surprises me. Oh, it says here that it has been given an R rating because of the sex, nudity and coarse language.

A: That’s a shame. Your cousin won’t be able to watch it.

A: 我把電影院的片單和介紹印出來了，看你和你表妹喜歡哪部片。

B: 這個《愛是您，愛是我》好像還蠻不錯的，我最喜歡愛情喜劇片了！聖誕節的氣氛，再加上休葛蘭的英國腔，真是太浪漫了！

A: 啊，你看，這部片是限制級耶！

B: 真的啊？真沒想到！嗯，這裡寫說是因為裡面有性愛、裸露和粗俗語言，所以被歸類為限制級。

A: 真可惜，那你表妹不能看了。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

