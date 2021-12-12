SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Give it your best shot (2/5) 你就好好試一下吧 （二） A: My colleague told me he needed a place to stay, and I offered him my spare room for a day. B: That was nice of you. It’s good to give people a helping hand. A: Yes, but then he said he would need longer than that, and also wanted the use of my living room as his office during his stay. B: Good heavens, give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile! A: 我同事跟我說他需要找地方借住，我就把我家的空房間借他住一天。 B: 你人真好。能夠幫助別人是好事。 A: 是啊，可是他後來又說他需要住久一點，而且還要用我家客廳，當做他的辦公室。 B: 天哪，他真是得寸進尺！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.