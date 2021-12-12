Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
Photo: AP 照照片：美聯社
Collins Dictionary has chosen the term NFT as its word of the year after surging interest in the digital tokens that can sell for millions of dollars brought it into the mainstream. NFT is short for non-fungible token. Collins defines it as “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible.” Most people didn’t know what an NFT was until this year, when sales boomed, sparked in large part by artist Beeple’s March auction of a digital collage NFT for nearly US$70 million (approximately NT$2 billion). Experts
Give it your best shot (1/5) 你就好好試一下吧 (一) A: I gave a lot of thought to your request for extended time off, and I’m afraid it’s a no. B: Can you not reconsider? This project has given me a huge amount of stress. A: I’ve given you all the support I can, but we simply cannot have people going on holiday at the moment. B: Given me support? Oh, give me a break! A: 你想要把休假延長，我考慮了很久，恐怕沒辦法批准。 B: 您可以再考慮一下嗎？這專案給了我好大的壓力。 A: 我已經盡我所能給你支持了，可是我們現在就是沒辦法讓同仁休假啊。 B: 給我支持？饒了我吧，不如給我休假！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Give it your best shot (3/5) 你就好好試一下吧（三） A: Harry is getting married next month. B: To his new girlfriend? They haven’t been going out for more than a month, and they’re always arguing. A: Tell me about it. I don’t suppose the marriage will last. B: I don’t think it will, either. I give them six months at most. A: 哈利下個月要結婚了。 B: 跟他的新女友嗎？他們交往還不到一個月，而且一直在吵架。 A: 可不是嗎？我覺得他們的婚姻維持不了多久。 B: 我也這樣覺得。我猜頂多六個月吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Give it your best shot (2/5) 你就好好試一下吧 （二） A: My colleague told me he needed a place to stay, and I offered him my spare room for a day. B: That was nice of you. It’s good to give people a helping hand. A: Yes, but then he said he would need longer than that, and also wanted the use of my living room as his office during his stay. B: Good heavens, give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile! A: 我同事跟我說他需要找地方借住，我就把我家的空房間借他住一天。 B: 你人真好。能夠幫助別人是好事。 A: 是啊，可是他後來又說他需要住久一點，而且還要用我家客廳，當做他的辦公室。 B: 天哪，他真是得寸進尺！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.