SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Give it your best shot (5/5) 你就好好試一下吧（五）

A: Is that heater working? It doesn’t seem to be giving off much heat.

B: Yes, it is, but you have to give it some time. It is on the low setting.

A: Here, give me that remote controller. I’ll turn it up higher. I can’t wait that much longer, I’m freezing.

A thermometer showing 24°C. 溫度計顯示為攝氏二十四度。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I don’t like to put it on too high. It dries out the air and makes my skin itch.

A: 暖氣機沒壞嗎？好像不太暖耶。

B: 它沒壞啦，不過要等一陣子才會暖。它的檔次是在弱風。

A: 遙控器拿來，我要把它調高一點。我凍僵了，不能再等下去了。

B: 我不想把暖氣開太強，不然空氣會變很乾，讓我皮膚發癢。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.