A: Is that heater working? It doesn’t seem to be giving off much heat.
B: Yes, it is, but you have to give it some time. It is on the low setting.
A: Here, give me that remote controller. I’ll turn it up higher. I can’t wait that much longer, I’m freezing.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I don’t like to put it on too high. It dries out the air and makes my skin itch.
A: 暖氣機沒壞嗎？好像不太暖耶。
B: 它沒壞啦，不過要等一陣子才會暖。它的檔次是在弱風。
A: 遙控器拿來，我要把它調高一點。我凍僵了，不能再等下去了。
B: 我不想把暖氣開太強，不然空氣會變很乾，讓我皮膚發癢。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Give off
To emit or produce. It can be used with light, heat, smell, an odor, etc.
Give it your best shot (1/5) 你就好好試一下吧 (一) A: I gave a lot of thought to your request for extended time off, and I’m afraid it’s a no. B: Can you not reconsider? This project has given me a huge amount of stress. A: I’ve given you all the support I can, but we simply cannot have people going on holiday at the moment. B: Given me support? Oh, give me a break! A: 你想要把休假延長，我考慮了很久，恐怕沒辦法批准。 B: 您可以再考慮一下嗎？這專案給了我好大的壓力。 A: 我已經盡我所能給你支持了，可是我們現在就是沒辦法讓同仁休假啊。 B: 給我支持？饒了我吧，不如給我休假！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.