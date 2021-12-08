BTS will not perform at MAMA due to quarantine rule 「MAMA」本週末登場 BTS慘遭隔離取消表演

The Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, known as MAMA, has become the most popular K-pop awards show worldwide in recent years. The 2021 MAMA, which will be broadcast through music TV channel Mnet, is set to take place on Saturday this week in Paju, South Korea.

The Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards are currently led by supergroup BTS, which will be unable to perform at the show as planned after South Korea implemented a 10-day quarantine requirement on all travelers last week. Other performers will include Ed Sheeran and over a dozen K-pop sensations. Plus, after hit Korean boyband Wanna One disbanded in 2019, most of the 11 members will stage a one-night-only reunion performance at the show, with the exception of Taiwanese member Edward Lai.

China has threatened to boycott the show again as Taiwan is listed as a “country” on the voting Web site’s user registration page for the event. The same incident also happened to the 2017 MAMA, which was held in Hong Kong, Japan and Vietnam.

BTS performs at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. 防彈少年團（BTS）在美國音樂獎演出，十一月二十一日攝於洛杉磯。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

Mnet亞洲音樂大獎（簡稱「MAMA」）近年來成為全球最熱門韓流頒獎典禮，今年的「MAMA」由音樂電視台Mnet轉播，預計本週六將在南韓坡州登場。

在全球粉絲票選十大藝人的獎項方面，目前韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）持續領先，但因南韓自上週起對所有入境旅客採取十天隔離措施，該團將無法照計畫出席並表演。本屆的表演嘉賓包括紅髮艾德，及十幾組韓流明星們。此外人氣男團Wanna One二○一九年解散後，除了台灣籍的成員賴冠霖以外，這次其他所有成員將為了「MAMA」合體演出。

然而中國則威脅將再次抵制「MAMA」，因為在該活動投票網站的註冊頁面上，國家選項中包括台灣。類似抵制事件亦曾發生在二○一七年，該屆頒獎典禮在香港、日本、越南三地共同舉辦。

（台北時報張聖恩〉