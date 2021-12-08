The Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, known as MAMA, has become the most popular K-pop awards show worldwide in recent years. The 2021 MAMA, which will be broadcast through music TV channel Mnet, is set to take place on Saturday this week in Paju, South Korea.
The Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards are currently led by supergroup BTS, which will be unable to perform at the show as planned after South Korea implemented a 10-day quarantine requirement on all travelers last week. Other performers will include Ed Sheeran and over a dozen K-pop sensations. Plus, after hit Korean boyband Wanna One disbanded in 2019, most of the 11 members will stage a one-night-only reunion performance at the show, with the exception of Taiwanese member Edward Lai.
China has threatened to boycott the show again as Taiwan is listed as a “country” on the voting Web site’s user registration page for the event. The same incident also happened to the 2017 MAMA, which was held in Hong Kong, Japan and Vietnam.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
Mnet亞洲音樂大獎（簡稱「MAMA」）近年來成為全球最熱門韓流頒獎典禮，今年的「MAMA」由音樂電視台Mnet轉播，預計本週六將在南韓坡州登場。
在全球粉絲票選十大藝人的獎項方面，目前韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）持續領先，但因南韓自上週起對所有入境旅客採取十天隔離措施，該團將無法照計畫出席並表演。本屆的表演嘉賓包括紅髮艾德，及十幾組韓流明星們。此外人氣男團Wanna One二○一九年解散後，除了台灣籍的成員賴冠霖以外，這次其他所有成員將為了「MAMA」合體演出。
然而中國則威脅將再次抵制「MAMA」，因為在該活動投票網站的註冊頁面上，國家選項中包括台灣。類似抵制事件亦曾發生在二○一七年，該屆頒獎典禮在香港、日本、越南三地共同舉辦。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Mok Tsz-ching, a doctoral student at Nantou County’s National Chi Nan University, is a coffee aficionado, who by chance stumbled across the exotic flavor and unique taste of wine-infused coffee. Mok experimented using a mixture of red wine and Aboriginal millet wine with premium coffee beans grown in Nantou County’s Yuchih Township to produce a wine-infused coffee that releases a heady, boozy aroma during brewing and has a fruity, honeyed flavor with notes of dried longan and a hint of charred wood. After the first sip, Mok was hooked on the curious flavor and embarked on a journey to develop
Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (5/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！（五） A: Wow, you look really bookish in those glasses! B: Actually, they’re a bit of a pain, and I’m really sad about it: doesn’t this mean I won’t be able to train to be a pilot? A: If you’re not too short-sighted you should still be alright. What is your prescription? B: I am short-sighted 200 degrees, and I have a bit of astigmatism. A: If you look after your eyes starting now, your eyesight could recover. You need to rest your eyes for 10 minutes after using them for half an hour, and you should read at a distance of between 35 and
A: Wow, there are so many lenses in this box! This is hilarious, my eyes look so big when I put this on! B: That’s a convex lens, it’s for far-sighted people. For short-sightedness you need to wear concave lenses. A: These plastic frames are a little too thick; they make me look like a bookworm. B: Perhaps you could try these titanium alloy frames. They’re really light, and if you bend them, they won’t lose their shape. A: I’m also wondering whether I should wear contacts. B: You could. You can choose from soft ones or hard ones, and daily or monthly disposable