A: Harry is getting married next month.
B: To his new girlfriend? They haven’t been going out for more than a month, and they’re always arguing.
A: Tell me about it. I don’t suppose the marriage will last.
B: I don’t think it will, either. I give them six months at most.
A: 哈利下個月要結婚了。
B: 跟他的新女友嗎？他們交往還不到一個月，而且一直在吵架。
A: 可不是嗎？我覺得他們的婚姻維持不了多久。
B: 我也這樣覺得。我猜頂多六個月吧。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
I give them six months at most
This means that the speaker believes they will not last very long.
