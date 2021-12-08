SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Give it your best shot (3/5) 你就好好試一下吧（三）

A: Harry is getting married next month.

B: To his new girlfriend? They haven’t been going out for more than a month, and they’re always arguing.

A: Tell me about it. I don’t suppose the marriage will last.

B: I don’t think it will, either. I give them six months at most.

A: 哈利下個月要結婚了。

B: 跟他的新女友嗎？他們交往還不到一個月，而且一直在吵架。

A: 可不是嗎？我覺得他們的婚姻維持不了多久。

B: 我也這樣覺得。我猜頂多六個月吧。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)