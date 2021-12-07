A: My colleague told me he needed a place to stay, and I offered him my spare room for a day.
B: That was nice of you. It’s good to give people a helping hand.
A: Yes, but then he said he would need longer than that, and also wanted the use of my living room as his office during his stay.
Photo: Pixabay 照片: Pixabay
B: Good heavens, give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile!
A: 我同事跟我說他需要找地方借住，我就把我家的空房間借他住一天。
B: 你人真好。能夠幫助別人是好事。
A: 是啊，可是他後來又說他需要住久一點，而且還要用我家客廳，當做他的辦公室。
B: 天哪，他真是得寸進尺！
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Give [someone] an inch and they’ll take a mile
This refers to the belief that if you give somebody a small kindness,
they will try to take advantage of you.
