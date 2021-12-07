SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Give it your best shot (2/5) 你就好好試一下吧 （二）

A: My colleague told me he needed a place to stay, and I offered him my spare room for a day.

B: That was nice of you. It’s good to give people a helping hand.

A: Yes, but then he said he would need longer than that, and also wanted the use of my living room as his office during his stay.

Hands held out as if wanting more. 掌心朝上伸出的手，像是別人要求給更多。 Photo: Pixabay 照片: Pixabay

B: Good heavens, give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile!

A: 我同事跟我說他需要找地方借住，我就把我家的空房間借他住一天。

B: 你人真好。能夠幫助別人是好事。

A: 是啊，可是他後來又說他需要住久一點，而且還要用我家客廳，當做他的辦公室。

B: 天哪，他真是得寸進尺！

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.