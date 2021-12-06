SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Give it your best shot (1/5) 你就好好試一下吧 (一)

A: I gave a lot of thought to your request for extended time off, and I’m afraid it’s a no.

B: Can you not reconsider? This project has given me a huge amount of stress.

A: I’ve given you all the support I can, but we simply cannot have people going on holiday at the moment.

A man works in an office in a large office building. 在辦公大樓中一斗室工作的人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Given me support? Oh, give me a break!

A: 你想要把休假延長，我考慮了很久，恐怕沒辦法批准。

B: 您可以再考慮一下嗎？這專案給了我好大的壓力。

A: 我已經盡我所能給你支持了，可是我們現在就是沒辦法讓同仁休假啊。

B: 給我支持？饒了我吧，不如給我休假！

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.