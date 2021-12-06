A: I gave a lot of thought to your request for extended time off, and I’m afraid it’s a no.
B: Can you not reconsider? This project has given me a huge amount of stress.
A: I’ve given you all the support I can, but we simply cannot have people going on holiday at the moment.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Given me support? Oh, give me a break!
A: 你想要把休假延長，我考慮了很久，恐怕沒辦法批准。
B: 您可以再考慮一下嗎？這專案給了我好大的壓力。
A: 我已經盡我所能給你支持了，可是我們現在就是沒辦法讓同仁休假啊。
B: 給我支持？饒了我吧，不如給我休假！
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Give me a break!
This phrase could be read in two ways. First, please make things easier for me. Second, allow me to have the time off (a break).
Osteoporosis is a silent killer of middle-aged and elderly people, so how to save one’s “skeleton fund” is an important dietary consideration for seniors. Cabbage, which is sometimes called the “national vegetable,” is said to be able to prevent osteoporosis. In this regard, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that simply eating cabbage is not enough. The FDA says that cabbage does contain vitamin K, which can help the absorption of calcium and vitamin D, thus promoting bone metabolism, but to promote bone calcification you also need to get enough calcium. Foods that are rich in calcium include black
Mok Tsz-ching, a doctoral student at Nantou County’s National Chi Nan University, is a coffee aficionado, who by chance stumbled across the exotic flavor and unique taste of wine-infused coffee. Mok experimented using a mixture of red wine and Aboriginal millet wine with premium coffee beans grown in Nantou County’s Yuchih Township to produce a wine-infused coffee that releases a heady, boozy aroma during brewing and has a fruity, honeyed flavor with notes of dried longan and a hint of charred wood. After the first sip, Mok was hooked on the curious flavor and embarked on a journey to develop
Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (3/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （三） A: Do your eyes feel any better after using those eye drops I prescribed for you last time? B: It’s easier for me to see things now, but I still can’t see the words on the blackboard all that clearly. A: OK, so I think you should be wearing glasses. There’s an optician next door with professional optometrists, so you can go over there and see them. B: What do you think about me having laser surgery? A: Your short-sightedness is not that serious, it won’t have too much of an impact on your everyday life, so I don’t think you need to have
Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (2/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （二） A: Cover your right eye and look at the eye chart in front of you, then tell me which way the letter “E” I point to is facing. B: Up. That one is facing left. Erm… right. A: And how about this in the row below? B: It’s too small. I can’t make it out. A: Hmmm, then you are short-sighted. For now, I’m going to prescribe you some eye drops to help your eyes relax. Use them twice, five minutes apart, before you go to bed. B: OK, thank you, doctor. A: 你把右眼遮住，看前面這張視力檢查表，然後告訴我指的字母E開口朝哪邊。 B: 朝上。這個朝左。嗯……右邊。 A: 那下面這排這個呢？ B: