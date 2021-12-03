A: Wow, you look really bookish in those glasses!
B: Actually, they’re a bit of a pain, and I’m really sad about it: doesn’t this mean I won’t be able to train to be a pilot?
A: If you’re not too short-sighted you should still be alright. What is your prescription?
B: I am short-sighted 200 degrees, and I have a bit of astigmatism.
A: If you look after your eyes starting now, your eyesight could recover. You need to rest your eyes for 10 minutes after using them for half an hour, and you should read at a distance of between 35 and 40cm. Also, go for walks outside, and look at distant objects.
A: 哇你戴上眼鏡，看起來好有書卷氣喔！
B: 其實我覺得很不方便，而且很難過──我近視，以後是不是就不能考機師了？
A: 如果你近視不是很深的話，說不定還有機會。你幾度啊？
B: 我近視兩百度，還有一點散光。
A: 你如果現在趕快好好保護眼睛，搞不好可以回復視力。你用眼睛三十分鐘，就要休息十分鐘，看書要保持三十五到四十公分的距離。多到戶外走走、看遠的地方。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Bookish
Describing a person who enjoys reading, usually in contrast with an interest in sports, or somebody who appears to have this interest.
