A: Do your eyes feel any better after using those eye drops I prescribed for you last time?
B: It’s easier for me to see things now, but I still can’t see the words on the blackboard all that clearly.
A: OK, so I think you should be wearing glasses. There’s an optician next door with professional optometrists, so you can go over there and see them.
B: What do you think about me having laser surgery?
A: Your short-sightedness is not that serious, it won’t have too much of an impact on your everyday life, so I don’t think you need to have laser surgery.
A: 上次開給你的眼藥水，點過以後眼睛有沒有覺得好一點？
B: 我覺得看東西比較沒那麼吃力了，不過黑板上的字還是看不清楚。
A: 好吧，那你應該要去配一副眼鏡了。我們診所隔壁的眼鏡行有專業的驗光師，可以找他們。
B: 請問我可以做近視雷射手術嗎？
A: 你近視的度數並不深，對日常生活沒有太大影響，所以我認為沒有這個必要。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Go over there and see them.”
Here, “see” simply means to visit.
