SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (3/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （三）

A: Do your eyes feel any better after using those eye drops I prescribed for you last time?

B: It’s easier for me to see things now, but I still can’t see the words on the blackboard all that clearly.

A: OK, so I think you should be wearing glasses. There’s an optician next door with professional optometrists, so you can go over there and see them.

A doctor operates equipment to test a patient’s eyes. 醫師操作儀器，為病人檢查眼睛。 Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者蔡淑媛

B: What do you think about me having laser surgery?

A: Your short-sightedness is not that serious, it won’t have too much of an impact on your everyday life, so I don’t think you need to have laser surgery.

A: 上次開給你的眼藥水，點過以後眼睛有沒有覺得好一點？

B: 我覺得看東西比較沒那麼吃力了，不過黑板上的字還是看不清楚。

A: 好吧，那你應該要去配一副眼鏡了。我們診所隔壁的眼鏡行有專業的驗光師，可以找他們。

B: 請問我可以做近視雷射手術嗎？

A: 你近視的度數並不深，對日常生活沒有太大影響，所以我認為沒有這個必要。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.