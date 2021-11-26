B: You know, you’re right. It was all about the journey. It’s been a great trip.
A: We’ve seen all kinds of scenery, from craggy coastlines to tranquil fishing ports to wonderful vistas in the mountains.
B: So now we can just sit back and enjoy this beautiful scenery as the sun goes down.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝
A: We can’t stay too long. This might be the symbolic end to the trip, but we still have to ride down from the mountain, and the light is fading fast.
B: 你知道嗎，你說的沒錯，重要的是過程。這趟旅程真的很棒。
A: 我們看遍了各種景色，從崎嶇陡峭的海岸，到安靜的漁港，還有山間的美麗景色。
B: 那我們現在就可以好好坐下來，享受夕陽美景。
A: 我們不能待太久啦。這雖然是象徵性的終點，可是我們還得要騎下山，天色很快就要暗了。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Vista
A vista is a view of a scene or a landscape from a clear vantage point; the use of this word suggests that the view is pleasing to the eye.
That was tough going (1/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（一） A: That’s it? This is the wonderful view you have been promising me? B: That’s it. The Torii gate of the Gaoshi Shrine: the official end to our 700km, week-long bike trip from the northern tip of the island to the south. A: It’s a bit of an anti-climax. We’ve come all this way, and we’ve been riding uphill since this morning. I’m exhausted. B: The most important thing is not the destination, it’s the journey. A: 就這樣喔？這就是你跟我說的無敵美景嗎？ B: 這就是了。高士神社的鳥居。我們為期一週、從台灣北端到南端一共七百公里長的自行車之旅，正式到達終點。 A: 這有點雷大雨小，令人大失所望。我們大老遠跑來，而且從今天早上到現在騎的都是上坡路耶。我累死了。 B: 重要的不是目的地，而是過程。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
That was tough going (2/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（二〉 A: What was your favorite day of the trip? B: I really enjoyed riding along the north coast. It was so blowy, the wind was churning up the sea. A: I remember. The waves were crashing against the shore. B: That was tough going. We’d been told that we would have a tailwind, but it felt like we were riding against the wind for most of the time. A: 哪一天的行程你最喜歡呢？ B: 我好喜歡沿著北海岸騎車。風好大，把海吹得不停翻攪。 A: 我記得。海浪打在岸上。 B: 不過這段路還蠻難騎的。人家跟我們說這段路是順風，可是騎起來感覺大部分是逆風。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.