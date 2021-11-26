SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

B: You know, you’re right. It was all about the journey. It’s been a great trip.

A: We’ve seen all kinds of scenery, from craggy coastlines to tranquil fishing ports to wonderful vistas in the mountains.

B: So now we can just sit back and enjoy this beautiful scenery as the sun goes down.

Scenery looking out from the Gaoshi Shrine in Pingtung County. 由屏東縣高士神社遠眺之景色。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

A: We can’t stay too long. This might be the symbolic end to the trip, but we still have to ride down from the mountain, and the light is fading fast.

B: 你知道嗎，你說的沒錯，重要的是過程。這趟旅程真的很棒。

A: 我們看遍了各種景色，從崎嶇陡峭的海岸，到安靜的漁港，還有山間的美麗景色。

B: 那我們現在就可以好好坐下來，享受夕陽美景。

A: 我們不能待太久啦。這雖然是象徵性的終點，可是我們還得要騎下山，天色很快就要暗了。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.