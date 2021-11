SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That was tough going (4/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的(四)

B: I can see why you liked resting in the quiet fishing harbor, but I much preferred the bustling port we biked through on the third day.

A: I wasn’t so keen on that.

B: I know you weren’t. You were paying so much attention to the boats, you rode straight into the railings and fell headfirst into the water.

Fishing boats in Nanfang’ao Fishing Port in Yilan County. 停泊在宜蘭縣南方澳漁港的漁船。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片:台北時報記者古德謙攝

A: It wasn’t funny. I could have really hurt myself.

B: 我可以理解你為什麼喜歡待在那個安靜的漁港,可是我比較喜歡第三天行程我們騎車經過的那個熱鬧的港口。

A: 我不太喜歡那裡。

B: 我知道你不喜歡。你一直在看船,結果撞到欄杆,倒栽蔥跌到水裡。

A: 這一點都不好笑。我可能會受重傷欸。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times /台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.