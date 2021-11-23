A: What was your favorite day of the trip?
B: I really enjoyed riding along the north coast. It was so blowy, the wind was churning up the sea.
A: I remember. The waves were crashing against the shore.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝
B: That was tough going. We’d been told that we would have a tailwind, but it felt like we were riding against the wind for most of the time.
A: 哪一天的行程你最喜歡呢？
B: 我好喜歡沿著北海岸騎車。風好大，把海吹得不停翻攪。
A: 我記得。海浪打在岸上。
B: 不過這段路還蠻難騎的。人家跟我們說這段路是順風，可是騎起來感覺大部分是逆風。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Tailwind
A tailwind is a wind having the same general direction as the movement a body is traveling in, therefore making it easier for that body to move. It can also be used metaphorically, as with a certain action being made easier because it is part of a prevailing trend.
