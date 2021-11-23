SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That was tough going (2/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（二〉

A: What was your favorite day of the trip?

B: I really enjoyed riding along the north coast. It was so blowy, the wind was churning up the sea.

A: I remember. The waves were crashing against the shore.

The scenery at Bitoujiao, north Taiwan. 北台灣鼻頭角之景色。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

B: That was tough going. We’d been told that we would have a tailwind, but it felt like we were riding against the wind for most of the time.

A: 哪一天的行程你最喜歡呢？

B: 我好喜歡沿著北海岸騎車。風好大，把海吹得不停翻攪。

A: 我記得。海浪打在岸上。

B: 不過這段路還蠻難騎的。人家跟我們說這段路是順風，可是騎起來感覺大部分是逆風。

