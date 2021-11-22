Making climate change a rights issue could help boost action

Environmental lawsuits invoking human rights are gathering pace worldwide, while a UN resolution has been hailed as a potential trigger for action

By Beh Lih Yi / Thomson Reuters Foundation





There are no words for “climate change” in the language of the Turkana community in northern Kenya, something that prompted campaigner Ikal Angelei to take a different approach when she began her environmental activism more than a decade ago.

Rather than framing climate change as a global environmental risk, Angelei explained how decreasing rainfall and parched riverbeds threatened local people’s basic right to access water.

“It really is the effects on people’s lives and livelihoods that allow them to interact with the term ‘climate change,’” said Angelei, 41, cofounder of Friends of Lake Turkana, an environmental group in Kenya.

From worsening droughts to rising sea levels, climate change is increasingly seen as a human-rights risk and a growing number of climate litigation cases that invoke basic rights have been launched against governments and companies around the world.

Legal experts have said that the shift in the narrative on global warming — to focus on the risks it poses to fundamental rights — has been crucial in forcing governments to acknowledge the need for action to protect their citizens.

Climate change intersects with issues ranging from poverty and health to gender inequality, and its effects need to be examined holistically, Angelei said.

“It’s the only way everyday citizens start to understand or to even have a conversation around climate change,” she said ahead of the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual Trust Conference, which was held on Nov. 10 and 11.

The two-day conference, held online this year, focused on issues such as climate change, digital rights and media freedom.

CASES RISING

Angelei, who spoke on a panel about climate change as a human rights risk, has led communities in a fight against the construction of a massive dam on Lake Turkana — the world’s biggest desert lake — which threatens their access to water.

She petitioned the Kenyan government and international banks to halt the project, and won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2012 for her campaign.

The rise of climate change lawsuits could be a potential game-changer in environmental campaigns and “open up space” to hold governments accountable for their climate inaction, potentially setting important precedents, Angelei said.

However, climate litigation is not a magic bullet, she said, adding that the process is time-consuming and costly for often-underfunded environmental groups.

The number of climate change-related lawsuits has soared worldwide — especially since 2015, when nearly 200 countries around the world negotiated the Paris Agreement.

That deal aimed to hold global temperature rise to “well under” 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with an aim of 1.5°C, a level that scientists say could help avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The planet has warmed more than 1.1°C — driving a surge in extreme weather around the world — and is on track to pass 1.5°C of warming before 2040.

About 55 percent of the 1,841 legal cases brought in 13 courts in 40 countries between 1986 and May were launched since 2015, a study released in July by the London School of Economics found.

Green groups have racked up key legal victories, such as a landmark court ruling in the Netherlands in May against Shell, which ordered the energy giant to make deep emission cuts — but there have been setbacks in other cases.

Advocates have said that a new UN resolution — while not legally binding — could also help shape policy.

Last month, the UN Human Rights Council declared access to a clean and healthy environment a fundamental right.

It also created the post of UN special envoy on climate change and human rights — a key demand of climate-vulnerable nations.

FORCED TO ACT

Reframing climate change as a threat to fundamental human rights has helped unleash the wave of climate litigation cases, said Dutch environmental lawyer Jorian Hamster.

“In principle, governments are free to choose whether they want to enact climate change laws — they can decide to do it, they can decide not to do it,” said Hamster, a senior associate at international law firm DLA Piper.

“But most governments cannot choose whether they should respect or protect human rights,” he said by telephone from Amsterdam.

As the litigation trend gains momentum, Hamster said his work increasingly focuses on advising companies to keep climate impact and human rights issues in mind.

“That is the missing part of the puzzle, and it has made all the difference,” he said.