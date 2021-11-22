SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That was tough going (1/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（一）

A: That’s it? This is the wonderful view you have been promising me?

B: That’s it. The Torii gate of the Gaoshi Shrine: the official end to our 700km, week-long bike trip from the northern tip of the island to the south.

A: It’s a bit of an anti-climax. We’ve come all this way, and we’ve been riding uphill since this morning. I’m exhausted.

The Torii gate of the Gaoshi Shrine in Pingtung County. 位於屏東縣的高士神社鳥居。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

B: The most important thing is not the destination, it’s the journey.

A: 就這樣喔？這就是你跟我說的無敵美景嗎？

B: 這就是了。高士神社的鳥居。我們為期一週、從台灣北端到南端一共七百公里長的自行車之旅，正式到達終點。

A: 這有點雷大雨小，令人大失所望。我們大老遠跑來，而且從今天早上到現在騎的都是上坡路耶。我累死了。

B: 重要的不是目的地，而是過程。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.