A: That’s it? This is the wonderful view you have been promising me?
B: That’s it. The Torii gate of the Gaoshi Shrine: the official end to our 700km, week-long bike trip from the northern tip of the island to the south.
A: It’s a bit of an anti-climax. We’ve come all this way, and we’ve been riding uphill since this morning. I’m exhausted.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝
B: The most important thing is not the destination, it’s the journey.
A: 就這樣喔？這就是你跟我說的無敵美景嗎？
B: 這就是了。高士神社的鳥居。我們為期一週、從台灣北端到南端一共七百公里長的自行車之旅，正式到達終點。
A: 這有點雷大雨小，令人大失所望。我們大老遠跑來，而且從今天早上到現在騎的都是上坡路耶。我累死了。
B: 重要的不是目的地，而是過程。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (4/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（四） A: Excuse me, how long will this airmail parcel take to arrive? B: It usually takes 10 to 15 days, but recently, due to the pandemic, many flights have been cancelled, so the shipping times will be considerably longer. It’s not possible to confirm when it will reach the destination. A: Heavens, in two weeks’ time, my friend will be off on a business trip, so the parcel absolutely must arrive before then. B: Alternatively, you could send it by express mail instead, this way it will be loaded onto the airplane quicker, and the arrival time is typically four to five days,
Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (2/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？ （二） A: I’d like to send a laptop overseas to a friend, since computers are less expensive in Taiwan. B: But doesn’t the laptop have a lithium battery? I don’t think you can send lithium batteries, because they might explode in the airplane and compromise flight safety. A: So how about sending it by sea, and forget about sending it by airmail? B: Shipping by sea is much less expensive than sending by air, but it’s really slow, and will take many months to get there. A: 我想要寄一台筆電到國外給我朋友，因為在台灣買電腦比較便宜。 B: 可是筆電裡面有鋰電池吧？鋰電池好像不能寄，因為在飛機上可能會爆炸、影響飛安。 A: 那寄海運總可以吧？就不用搭飛機了。 B: 海運也會比航空便宜很多，不過很慢，要好幾個月才會寄到。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
A: May I ask, after I send the parcel, will I be able to track it? B: Sure. If you go to the post office Web site inquiry page and enter the reference number, and you will be able to check its progress. A: What's the reference number? B: It's a series of numbers on the sender's copy of the waybill, under the barcode, starting with the letter E, 13 digits long in total. A: 請問包裹寄出以後，可以追蹤嗎？ B: 可以呀。你到郵局網站的查詢網頁，輸入郵件編號，就可以查詢它的處理進度。 A: 郵件編號是什麼啊？ B: 就是寄件收執聯上的一串號碼，在條碼底下，英文字母 E 開頭，一共十三碼。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)