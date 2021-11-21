Government helps students reach potential with vocational taster courses 新北免費適性活動 助國中生了解興趣

New Taipei City Education Bureau is to hold 30 junior high school student aptitude events, providing 2,500 free places on a program designed to help students understand their individual aptitudes and interests, so that they can find a suitable future vocation and reach their full potential. Students who register to participate in the event will also be entered into a prize draw.

New Taipei City Education Department Commissioner Chang Ming-wen says it is important that students explore different careers and choose a vocation that suits their particular skill set and personality. Teachers and parents can help students to try out a diverse range of vocations and understand their own aptitude, interests and abilities, Chang says. Teachers and parents can gather relevant information for discussion with their children, so that they can together plan out a suitable career path to understand what type of college or vocational discipline is most suitable, and use the information gained as a reference when considering further education choices, he adds.

The department says it has held a range of events to promote student aptitude since 2013, including talks, field practice and tours, internships and taster courses, so that students and parents can both gain a deeper understanding of technical and vocational education. This year, the department is using online tours to introduce students to the unique aspects of each vocational discipline and is also promoting seven hands-on taster courses. After registration, an information pack will be mailed to the address provided, allowing students and parents to work through the materials at home together, enhancing parent-child interaction.

Junior high school students and parents attend a student aptitude taster workshop in New Taipei City in an undated photograph. 家長與國中生於新北市參加一堂實作體驗課，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Education Bureau 照片：新北市教育局提供

Huang Yi-ting, a teacher at Yifang Elementary School, says she is a parent of a third-grade junior high-school student, and this year participated in an aptitude course organized by Jui-Fang Industrial High School. Huang says the course was extremely practical and helped her to understand the current situation and future trends relating to technical and vocational education. Huang added that such events help children to understand what they could go on to study at college and possible career paths after graduation. It also helps teachers provide clearer ideas and information, so that they can help guide students’ thought processes and decision-making, says Huang.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

新北市教育局辦理三十場次的國中學生適性活動，免費提供二千五百個名額，幫助國中生了解自己的性向、興趣，有助於未來找到適合的志願發揮所長，報名參加還有機會抽獎。

教育局長張明文指出，生涯探索及適性選擇對國中生很重要，老師及家長可以幫助孩子多元試探並了解自己的性向、興趣和能力，蒐集相關資訊與他們討論，一同規劃適合孩子的生涯發展，了解他們適合哪一類學校及科別，做為升學的參考。

教育局表示，新北市從二○一三年起開辦適性宣導系列活動，藉由專題演講、實習場所參觀、體驗學習課程等，讓家長、學生對技職教育有更多的認識。今年利用線上導覽活動介紹學校科系特色，推出七場次的實作體驗課程，報名成功後會郵寄材料包至指定地址，讓學生與家長在家一同動手實作，也增進親子互動。

義方國小老師黃怡婷說，她也是國三學生的家長，今年參加瑞芳高工辦理的適性課程，課程很紮實，可了解技職教育的現況及未來趨勢，孩子也可了解在學校能學到什麼及畢業後的出路，也有助於老師用更清晰的概念和資訊引導學生思考或選擇。

（自由時報林欣漢）