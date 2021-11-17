A: Hi! I’d like to send an international parcel. I’ve already filled out the waybill.
B: You also need to fill out a commercial invoice, the forms are over there. You have to write out in detail the list of contents, quantity of items and unit price of what’s inside the package, because that information is required by Customs.
A: OK. Oh, right, I haven’t written the dimensions on the waybill because I don’t have a tape measure, so I couldn’t measure the length, width and height of the parcel. I don’t know how much it weighs, either.
B: No problem, I’ll fill it in for you. Please put the parcel on the scales.
A: 您好！我要寄國際包裹。託運單已經填好了。
B: 你還需要填商業發票，單子在那邊。裡面裝的物品、數量、單價這些都要詳細填寫，因為海關要看。
A: OK。對了，託運單上我沒有填包裹的尺寸，因為我沒有皮尺，沒辦法量它的長、寬、高。我也不知道它的重量。
B: 沒關係，我幫你填。麻煩你把包裹放在磅秤上。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)
A: I just went upstairs to ask the neighbors in the apartment above us to keep the noise down. B: I think it worked. They stopped a few minutes after you went up. A: That’s funny. I knocked, but nobody answered. I didn’t even get the chance to complain to them. B: Do they have a security peephole in the door? A: I think they do, yes. B: That explains it. One look at your seething face on the other side of the door would have told them everything they needed to know. A: 我剛剛到樓上去，叫樓上的鄰居小聲一點。 B: 這有用欸。你上去幾分鐘以後，他們就停了。 A: 真奇怪，我去敲過門，可是都沒人來應門。我連抱怨的機會都沒有。 B:
Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (1/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（一） A: Hey, can I mail instant noodles overseas? B: You can’t send the kind containing meat, whether it’s in those aluminum foil soft pouches or as dried meat in the flavoring packet. A: Will they actually open them up to check? B: I wouldn’t chance it if I were you. I once sent tea leaves to Australia, because I know that tea leaves are OK, but in the end customs destroyed them, because there were dried fruit inclusions mixed in with the tea leaves. A: What? That’s not allowed? Their quarantine is so strict! B: Every country has its
I’m going to find a professional to look at it (4/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（四） A: Are you any good at unblocking drains? The kitchen sink is draining really slowly. B: I’m an expert in unblocking drains. You have a few choices, depending on how stubborn the blockage is. A: I’ve already tried pouring boiling water down there and using a plunger. Neither has worked. B: I have a flexible drain rod with a brush at the end somewhere at home. I’ll bring it over. A: 你會通水管嗎？廚房水槽排水的速度好慢喔！ B: 我是通水管專家。依堵塞的嚴重程度，你有幾種選擇。 A: 我已經倒熱水進去，而且還用吸把疏通過了，結果都沒有用。 B: 家裡有一支通水管條，可以彎曲，末端還有一支刷子，我去拿過來。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.