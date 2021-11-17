SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (3/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（三）

A: Hi! I’d like to send an international parcel. I’ve already filled out the waybill.

B: You also need to fill out a commercial invoice, the forms are over there. You have to write out in detail the list of contents, quantity of items and unit price of what’s inside the package, because that information is required by Customs.

A: OK. Oh, right, I haven’t written the dimensions on the waybill because I don’t have a tape measure, so I couldn’t measure the length, width and height of the parcel. I don’t know how much it weighs, either.

Post office customers attend their business in Taipei on May 25. 民眾在郵局櫃檯辦理郵務。五月二十五日攝於台北。 Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者鄭瑋奇

B: No problem, I’ll fill it in for you. Please put the parcel on the scales.

A: 您好！我要寄國際包裹。託運單已經填好了。

B: 你還需要填商業發票，單子在那邊。裡面裝的物品、數量、單價這些都要詳細填寫，因為海關要看。

A: OK。對了，託運單上我沒有填包裹的尺寸，因為我沒有皮尺，沒辦法量它的長、寬、高。我也不知道它的重量。

B: 沒關係，我幫你填。麻煩你把包裹放在磅秤上。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.