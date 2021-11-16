SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (2/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？ （二）

A: I’d like to send a laptop overseas to a friend, since computers are less expensive in Taiwan.

B: But doesn’t the laptop have a lithium battery? I don’t think you can send lithium batteries, because they might explode in the airplane and compromise flight safety.

A: So how about sending it by sea, and forget about sending it by airmail?

A range of international transportation routes and methods. 各種國際物流途徑。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Shipping by sea is much less expensive than sending by air, but it’s really slow, and will take many months to get there.

A: 我想要寄一台筆電到國外給我朋友，因為在台灣買電腦比較便宜。

B: 可是筆電裡面有鋰電池吧？鋰電池好像不能寄，因為在飛機上可能會爆炸、影響飛安。

A: 那寄海運總可以吧？就不用搭飛機了。

B: 海運也會比航空便宜很多，不過很慢，要好幾個月才會寄到。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)